Governor Abbott Congratulates Frisco As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, April 23 - April 23, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Frisco on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the Visit Frisco’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $193 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Frisco and Visit Frisco on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Frisco has earned its place on the map as both a sports powerhouse and a family-friendly destination on the rise,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “From game-day excitement at The Star and Toyota Stadium to hands-on experiences at KidZania and the National Videogame Museum, Frisco delights visitors with its mix of big-league action and engaging attractions for all ages. Its recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community reflects a city committed to creating memorable experiences for every kind of traveler.”

“Tourism is integral to Frisco’s success as we host approximately 7.5 million visitors every year,” said Mayor Jeff Cheney. “We’re proud of our Visit Frisco team for leading the effort to seek the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation. Our visitors love to shop at Stonebriar Mall, take in a Frisco RoughRiders game or FC Dallas match, or play on two championship golf courses at PGA of America’s Frisco campus, the ‘Modern Home of Golf.’ Others who travel here come to check out the National Videogame Museum, the Museum of the American Railroad, or the Dallas Cowboys headquarters. Of course, our residents enjoy discovering history and sports in their own backyard, too.”

“We are so honored and excited to have earned the Tourism Friendly Texas Community designation from Travel Texas,” said Visit Frisco Executive Director Marla Roe. “Frisco has long been a destination for families, sporting events, concerts, and more, and we are proud to have hosted millions of visitors who love our community as much as we do.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.