Opterro, Inc. and Polytec GmbH Announce Strategic Distribution Agreement Across Eight European Countries

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opterro, Inc. (www.opterro.com), a global leader in advanced fiber-optic sensing solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic distribution agreement with Polytec GmbH (www.polytec.com), a leading European provider of high-performance optical measurement systems. Under this agreement, Polytec will serve as Opterro’s distribution partner across several key European markets, including: Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Opterro’s global expansion, offering greater accessibility to its state-of-the-art fiber-optic sensing systems and end-to-end solutions across sectors including energy, transportation, industrial automation, smart infrastructure, aerospace, medical devices, and defense. Polytec’s extensive sales presence, technical expertise, and industry leadership will play a crucial role in scaling Opterro’s footprint across Europe.

“We are excited to partner with Polytec GmbH to extend the reach of Opterro’s high-performance fiber-optic sensing systems and integrated solutions into critical European markets,” said Dr. Mehrdad Moslehi, President and CEO of Opterro, Inc. “Polytec’s excellence in delivering optical measurement solutions aligns perfectly with Opterro’s mission to deliver the most advanced and reliable fiber-optic sensing technologies. Together, we aim to drive innovation and efficiency for our European customers.”

Dr. Dietmar Gnass, Managing Director of Polytec GmbH, commented: “We are pleased to join forces with Opterro and add their cutting-edge fiber-optic sensing systems to our portfolio. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to offer leading technologies that help industries meet the demands of precision, performance, and sustainability.”



About Opterro, Inc.

Founded in 2019, Opterro, Inc. (www.opterro.com) is a Silicon Valley-based company specializing in smart, turnkey fiber-optic sensing systems and end-to-end solutions. With a strong intellectual property portfolio and nearly $80 million in cumulative non-dilutive R&D investments, Opterro and its subsidiary, Redondo Optics, Inc. (www.redondooptics.com), deliver modular, plug-and-play photonic and optoelectronic systems that enable unmatched real-time monitoring, diagnostics, condition-based maintenance, and control across critical sectors.



About Polytec GmbH

Headquartered in Waldbronn, Germany, Polytec GmbH (www.polytec.com) is a leading supplier of optical measurement technologies used in research and industrial applications worldwide. With decades of experience and a strong commitment to innovation, Polytec delivers precision systems for vibration measurement, velocimetry, surface topography, process analytics. In addition, the company is a leading distributor for fiber-optic measurement technology. Polytec serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing, and more.



For more information, please contact:

Dr. Dirk Samiec

Polytec GmbH

www.polytec.com

info@polytec.de

+49 7243 604-0

