Opterro, Inc. and Gooch & Housego (G&H) Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation in Fiber-Optic Sensing

Dr. Stratos Kehayas, President of G&H Photonics division, Joins Opterro, Inc. Board as Observer

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opterro, Inc. (www.opterro.com), a leader in advanced fiber-optic sensing solutions, and Gooch & Housego PLC (G&H) (www.gandh.com), the specialist manufacturer of photonic components and systems, are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore cooperative opportunities in fiber-optic sensing technology. This collaboration aims to combine Opterro’s expertise in fiber-optic distributed systems with G&H’s high-volume manufacturing capabilities for high-reliability applications, addressing the needs of industry and government customers across various sectors.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two companies will focus on leveraging Opterro’s i*Sense® product line, including its popular d*Sense®, LiteSense™, UltraSense™, FiberBlade™ and FyberSpace® solutions, to serve a wide array of applications, ranging from industrial monitoring and defense to energy management and medical diagnostics. The partnership will initially investigate commercial feasibility, with the intent to develop a long-term supply agreement that facilitates the expanding global distribution of Opterro’s advanced sensing systems and end-to-end solutions.

In conjunction with this MoU, Dr. Stratos Kehayas will join Opterro’s board of directors as an observer, contributing with his extensive experience in photonics and fiber-optics.

“We are excited to embark on this partnership with Gooch & Housego,” said Dr. Mehrdad Moslehi, President and CEO of Opterro, Inc. “This collaboration represents a significant milestone as we aim to bring our innovative fiber-optic sensing solutions to a broader market. By combining Opterro’s cutting-edge sensing technologies with G&H’s high-volume manufacturing expertise, we can drive greater value for our customers and meet the increasing demand for advanced sensing solutions worldwide.”

Dr. Stratos Kehayas, President of G&H Photonics, also expressed his enthusiasm: “We look forward to working closely with Opterro to explore new ways of enhancing the reach and impact of their innovative i*Sense® product line. Our shared vision to deliver high-quality fiber-optic sensing solutions across diverse industries aligns perfectly, and I am thrilled to contribute as an observer on Opterro’s board.”

About Opterro, Inc.

Founded in 2019, Opterro, Inc. (https://opterro.com) is a Silicon Valley-based company specializing in smart, turnkey fiber-optic sensing systems and end-to-end sensing solutions. With a robust IP portfolio and nearly $60 million in non-dilutive research and development investment, Opterro and its wholly-owned subsidiary Redondo Optics, Inc. (https://redondooptics.com) deliver modular, plug-and-play photonic and optoelectronic solutions that provide unmatched performance in real-time monitoring, diagnostics, and condition-based maintenance across energy, transportation, defense, medical, and other critical sectors.

About Gooch & Housego PLC

Gooch & Housego (https://gandh.com/) is a photonics technology business headquartered in Ilminster, Somerset, UK with operations in the USA, Europe and China. A world leader in its field, the company researches, designs, engineers and manufactures advanced photonic systems, components and instrumentation for applications in the Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Life Sciences and Scientific Research sectors. World leading design, development and manufacturing expertise is offered across a broad range of complementary technologies.

Opterro Technology Overview

