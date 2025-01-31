Opterro, Inc. and NeST Technology Enabled Services Partner to Bring Advanced Fiber-Optic Sensing Solutions to India

Opterro and NeST Group announce a strategic partnership to bring Opterro's innovative end-to-end sensing solutions to industries critical to the India's growth.

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opterro, Inc. (www.opterro.com), a global leader in advanced fiber-optic sensing solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with NeST Technology Enabled Services Private Limited (www.nestgroup.net), part of NeST Group of Companies and a premier provider of advanced engineering, manufacturing, and technology solutions in India. Under this agreement, NeST will act as Opterro’s co-exclusive distributor, sales representative, and value-add reseller in India, bringing Opterro's innovative sensing products and end-to-end solutions to industries critical to the region’s growth.

This collaboration will address the increasing demand for advanced, cost-effective sensing technologies across electric utilities, renewable energy, industrial automation, transportation, smart infrastructure, medical devices, aerospace, and defense. By leveraging NeST’s expansive sales network and technical expertise, Opterro aims to deliver unparalleled value and empower Indian industries with smarter, more reliable, and scalable monitoring, diagnostics, condition-based maintenance, and control systems.

“We are thrilled to join forces with NeST Technology Enabled Services to accelerate our growth and market footprint in the Indian market,” said Dr. Mehrdad Moslehi, President and CEO of Opterro, Inc. “NeST’s proven track record in providing top-tier technology solutions aligns perfectly with Opterro’s vision to innovate and deliver state-of-the-art fiber-optic and optoelectronic sensing systems and end-to-end solutions. Together, we aim to unlock new possibilities for Indian industries, driving efficiency, innovation, and sustainability.”

Mr. N. Jehangir, Chairman and Managing Director, NeST Group of Companies also shared their enthusiasm: “We are excited to collaborate with Opterro, a global leader in advanced sensing technologies. This partnership leverages our 34 years of local market expertise and Opterro’s world-class product portfolio to address India’s industrial needs and support its growing infrastructure. We look forward to achieving significant milestones together.”

