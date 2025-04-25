Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm Receives National Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®

2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite 2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite "Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free College Debt-Free" 2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite

Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is headed north to be awarded in person his Independent Press Award distinguished favorite in the Young Adult Nonfiction category.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, has recognized "Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free College Debt-Free" by Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm as a distinguished favorite in the Young Adult Nonfiction category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.On May 3rd, Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm will be presented with a distinguished favorite medal for his win in the Young Adult Nonfiction category by Gabby Olczak, the 2025 Independent Press Award sponsor. The ceremony and dinner celebrates both the NYC Big Book and Independent Press Award winners and favorites that attracts hundreds of authors and publishers from four continents, and garners millions of impressions."Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free College Debt-Free" by Dr. Juan Phillip ChisholmGraduating from college without any student loans or debt is the central theme of this work. "Mission Possible:" utilizes practical strategies and techniques while providing information that helps readers find scholarships, awards, and other beneficial opportunities to assist in paying for college education and its associated expenses (college tuition, housing, and books) without incurring student loan debt.Furthermore, in "Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free," the author shares his own debt-free journey and outlines the specific 'Basic Ingredients' he implemented to successfully graduate from college, law school, and complete an Executive Education Program at a world-renowned institution – all without incurring any student loan debt.In 2025, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw participation from journalists, well established authors, and small, medium and large publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.Winners were chosen from publishers such as Amplify Publishing Group, Black Rose Writing, Blackstone Publishing, BookBaby, Calumet Editions, Globe Pequot, Finishing Line Press, Gatekeepers Press, Hachette Go (Blanco of Grand Central Publishing), HarperCollins Leadership, Ideapress Publishing, IVP Kids, Koehler Books, Mad Cave Studios, North Dakota State University Press, Oceanview, Publishing Old Stone Press, Pegasus Books, Post Hill Press, Red T Kid's Media, Rowman & Littlefield, She Writes Press, University of California Press, and University of Georgia Press.“The 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD awardees included the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "There is no stopping independent publishing. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are excited to showcase this year's honorees to the world.”For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Distinguished Favorites, please visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025favorites To learn more about Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm and graduating debt free, please visit: https://graduatedebtfreeclub.com/ ---The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.Join us for the Awards Dinner on May 3rd, and at the BookCAMP event, May 2 - 4, 2025, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

