Acclaimed Designer and TV Host Jennifer Farrell teams with Emser Tile for her visionary showhome, I.C.E. House

Jennifer Farrell teams with Emser Tile as the Official 2025 Tile Partner for her visionary showhome, I.C.E. House. Jennifer's Livable Luxury Collection with Emser Tile will be prominently featured throughout the four kitchens and eight bathrooms of I.C.E. House. Jennifer Farrell and Emser Tile's collaborative journey will be featured throughout Farrell's destination showhome experience, I.C.E. House, which will redefine the adaptable home of the future. I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments is a spectacular full construction and design transformation project being designed and produced by Jennifer Farrell Designs. This unique, multi-structure property will be a vision of the future. Sign up to be in the know, for exciting updates about I.C.E. House by Jennifer Farrell. Registered guests will join the journey of this unparalleled multi-media experience, with access to this one of a kind tour-de-force showhome.

Jennifer Farrell and Emser Tile Team Up as the Official 2025 Tile Partner for her visionary showhome, I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrity designer and television host Jennifer Farrell is well known for her game-changing designs and industry-defining partnerships. Today is a milestone for both, as Jennifer reveals she is teaming up with industry leader Emser Tile as the official Tile Partner for her visionary showhome, I.C.E. House. The announcement comes as the Surface Materials industry heads to Coverings 2025, North America’s preeminent Tile and Stone event, April 29-May 2 in Orlando, FL.Jennifer's high-concept venture is I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments - a destination showhome experience with a unique, multi-structure property that will be a vision of the adaptable home of the future. The two-year multimedia experience culminates with the ancient-meets-modern showhome opening in Fall 2026 in the South of France, and Emser Tile will play a key role throughout the spectacular project."Partnering with Emser Tile at I.C.E. House is a dream for me. I’ve created with Emser Tile for years, for both client projects and for showhomes, and they’ve always been a leader in innovation and design,” Jennifer shared, “This collaboration is incredibly special because it’s not just a partnership – it’s a full realization of a showhome design vision I’ve been developing for decades, and Emser Tile will be front and center as that vision comes to life."The collaborative journey shared by Jennifer Farrell and Emser Tile has been a fruitful one. Jennifer's award-winning designs at her preceding showhome, Calibu Vineyard, were created in partnership with Emser Tile, and in February 2025 the two brands launched Livable Luxury by Jennifer Farrell , a new tile collection that will be prominently featured throughout the four kitchens and eight bathrooms of I.C.E. House.“We are thrilled to collaborate with Jennifer once again,” said Kathy Greene, Director of Brand Strategy and Communications at Emser Tile. “Jennifer’s unique perspective and deep understanding of both design and product innovation make her an ideal partner.”For the Coverings 2025 show in Orlando, Jennifer will also unveil an immersive I.C.E. House Showhome Experience at the Coverings Lounge (Booth #4300), the central gathering hub for the 26,000 + attendees at the show. The innovative exhibit presents a visual journey through I.C.E. House, and will offer exclusive presentations by Jennifer, with multimedia displays alongside select samples of the materials featured in the showhome - including those of Emser Tile. Additionally, the 2025 event marks the inaugural year for Emser Tile to exhibit at Coverings, and Emser will showcase Jennifer's Livable Luxury Tile Collection at Booth #4211.Adding to the excitement at Coverings, Jennifer will host “Surface Materials and the Home of the Future – Walk & Talk” from 1:00-1:30 PM on Tuesday April 29, Wednesday April 30, and Thursday May 1 at the I.C.E. House Showhome Experience. The exhibit will also be featured on a self-guided Health & Wellness audio tour that runs throughout the Coverings show. Jennifer will close out the series of events with an "I.C.E.-Themed”-"Happy Hour & Giveaway" on Thursday, May 1, 4:00 - 5:30 in collaboration with the National Tile Contractors Association, celebrating innovation and the synergy between breathtaking design and skilled installation, at the Coverings Lounge."Whether seeking industry expertise, valuable contacts, or a moment to simply unwind from the bustling show floor, the Coverings Lounge offers showgoers the ideal blend of education, networking and relaxation," said Coverings Show Director Jamie Rich. Plan to join Coverings and Jennifer Farrell in Orlando for the I.C.E. House partnership, and benefit from a FREE registration using promo code ICEHOUSE when registering online.About Jennifer Farrell:Founder of the award-winning interior design firm Jennifer Farrell Designs, Jennifer became nationally known for hosting the long-running series Find & Design, and currently hosts Million Dollar House Hunters and Most Amazing Homes. Named Design Visionary 2020, Jennifer’s product designs have won numerous awards, most notably as 2023 Top Flooring Product in Tile & Stone. She has received numerous awards from NKBA and ASID; was recently honored as Best of Design by Interiors California; and is the recipient of the prestigious ANDYZ Award for Best Residential Design. Her iconic work has been featured in dozens of publications, including Luxe Magazine, Interiors California, Dwell, Mountain Living, Redbook, Ebony, Entertainment Weekly, House & Garden, Ventura Blvd., FCW, and Sunset. She has teamed with some of the finest luxury brands in all sectors for her celebrated product designs, including her Livable Luxury Tile Collection for Emser Tile. Her newest collaboration, Jennifer Farrell for Global Views, is a 20-category world of furniture, lighting, rugs, art and décor that unveils in 2025 and 2026. Jennifer’s long career as a television host and designer spans dozens of popular shows, including Home Made Simple, Find Me a Vacation Home, Behind the Gates, Holiday Dream Home, Home & Family, Fox & Friends Weekend, Merge, Renovate My Family, My Celebrity Home, and more. As a nationally recognized design expert and a leading influencer in the A+D community, Jennifer is a keynote presenter and speaker for building and design industry trade events across the country.Jennifer’s groundbreaking showhome Calibu Vineyard has been lauded as a game-changing tour-de-force, revolutionizing the concept of experiential marketing and integrated Brand Partnerships. The overwhelming critical praise and brand elevation success of Calibu Vineyard has paved the way for the next evolution of the Design Showhome Experience with I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments. For brand/product collaborations, press, or television/public appearances please inquire here to Book Now.About Emser Tile LLC :Emser Tile is the largest privately held designer and marketer of tile and natural stone products in the United States. Their principle offering includes an extensive line of ceramic, porcelain, natural stone and decorative products to service the design and product needs of their customers. Their products are distributed nationally through a company-owned network of local sales and service locations. The company's products are used extensively in new home construction, remodel applications as well as commercial projects including multi-family housing, hospitality, shopping centers, office buildings and educational facilities. For more information, please visit www.emser.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.The Livable Luxury by Jennifer Farrell line featuring Metamor and Eclissi will be available at Emser Tile showrooms and select retailers nationwide.For access to high res imagses, interviews or additional information, please contact Amy Keller (for Emser) by emailing: akeller@whitegood.com or Serena Martin (for Jennifer Farrell) by emailing serenamartin247@gmail.com.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.