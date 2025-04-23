Formaspace Expands Presence on CET with Complete Product Library and Integrated Pricing

formaspace on cet At NeoCon, Formaspace will introduce an all-new expanded RGX furniture line that offers a unified, coherent design language that is shared seamlessly across laboratory (off-carpet) and office/hospitality zones (on-carpet) within the same organization.

Formaspace now offers full CET integration with pricing, fillers, and free shipping—making lab furniture specification easier for contract furniture dealers.

It’s rare to see a lab furniture manufacturer take this level of initiative on Configura, and this integration makes it significantly easier for contract furniture dealers to do business with us.” — Jeff Turk, Owner & Chairman of Formaspace

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formaspace is excited to announce a major milestone in its integration with the Configura CET platform: its full range of configurable lab, industrial, and higher education furniture is now available with pricing, fillers, and enhanced product options — offering contract furniture dealerships a truly seamless specification experience.This latest update includes full configurability and pricing support for: RGX™ Modular Casework – now with filler panels• Phenolic and epoxy resin work surfaces for RGX• All 5.0 furniture configurations, fully matched to Formaspace’s online configurator• FLX™ Adjustable WorkbenchesIn addition, Formaspace’s CET pricing now reflects free shipping across the contiguous 48 states. This transparent pricing approach allows dealers to quote confidently, without needing to calculate or adjust for freight charges—supporting faster decisions and more competitive proposals.To streamline the quote-to-order process even further, Formaspace has also developed a custom tool that automatically sends SIF files from CET directly to its ERP system, eliminating manual entry and reducing turnaround time.“We’re incredibly excited to be fully represented on CET,” said Jeff Turk, Owner & Chairman of Formaspace. “It’s rare to see a lab furniture manufacturer take this level of initiative on Configura, and we believe this integration makes it significantly easier for contract furniture dealers to do business with us.”With this expanded CET presence, Formaspace solidifies its commitment to providing best-in-class tools for the dealer community—simplifying every step from visualization to ordering. As a US-based manufacturer with custom capabilities, short lead times, and now fully integrated digital tools, Formaspace makes it easier than ever to specify lab and technical furniture that fits any project.To learn more or access the Formaspace extension in CET, visit https://formaspace.com or contact mktg@formaspace.com.

Formaspace on CET

