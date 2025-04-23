3rd Annual Louisiana Cann Festival Returns May 17 with International Artist Sister Nancy

The full-day plant medicine festival takes over Downtown Baton Rouge with music, education, and culture.

This is about more than just cannabis—it’s about access, empowerment, and shifting the culture in LA. We’re creating a safe, welcoming space for people to learn and celebrate community in every sense.” — Jessica Potts

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Louisiana Cann Festival (LCFest) returns to Downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, May 17, for its third and most impactful year yet. This full-day event blends plant medicine education, cultural celebration , and live entertainment into an immersive Southern experience. Headlined by international reggae legend Sister Nancy, the festival invites attendees from all backgrounds to engage with wellness through community, creativity, and healing.Now in its third year, the Louisiana Cann Festival has become a cultural and educational hub for those interested in plant-based wellness and the evolving cannabis landscape. Designed for patients, advocates, and individuals exploring the benefits of plant medicine, the festival creates a welcoming space for learning, healing, and community-building in the heart of Downtown Baton Rouge.Attendees will hear from top voices in the industry through live panels and educational sessions focused on the science of cannabis, mental health, patient rights, and sustainable business opportunities. Experts like Dr. Gregory Ward, Dustin Granger, and Jan from Realm of Caring will lead discussions ranging from dosing and culinary infusions to the endocannabinoid system, legal rights, and industry entry points.The entertainment lineup is headlined by international reggae icon Sister Nancy, best known for her song “Bam Bam.” Additional performances include Jay Lewis, Jovin Webb, Southdown Souls, Cannon Da Assassin, and Vince Hutchinson. DJ Love Yourself will provide music throughout the day, and Howard Hall will host the festival.The Louisiana Cann Festival also features a wide variety of curated experiences throughout the day, including:- Vendor Market- Puff & Paint- Puff & Pose (elevated yoga)- Rolling Contest (judged by QuikkDraw)- The Munchie Contest- Immersive Canna Art Installations- The Wellness Garden (featuring massage, reiki, herbalists & more)- Cannabis Couture Fashion Show- Carnival 4-in-1 Challenge (friendly fun for a good cause)Jessica Potts, founder of the Louisiana Cann Festival, says: “This festival is about more than just cannabis—it’s about access, empowerment, and shifting the culture in Louisiana. We’re creating a safe, welcoming space for people to learn, heal, and celebrate community in every sense.”The Louisiana Cann Festival is proudly supported by two key partners: Capitol Wellness Solutions (CWS): Louisiana’s first licensed medical marijuana dispensary to see patients. CWS has been a pioneer in cannabis education and patient advocacy. Their partnership allows every ticket holder to receive a complimentary medical cannabis card evaluation.- Cookies: The globally recognized cannabis lifestyle brand joins the Louisiana Cann Festival for the first time, marking a milestone moment for the region. Known for innovation and culture-driven branding, Cookies brings national attention and momentum to this year’s experience.General admission starts at just $10. VIP and VIP+ tiers are also available, offering access to premium experiences like Puff & Paint, Puff & Pose, complimentary food and beverages, and entry to exclusive zones. Tickets are now available for purchase on Eventbrite. Vendor and volunteer applications are still open through early May. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this groundbreaking celebration of wellness, culture, and plant medicine.About the Louisiana Cann Festival:Founded in 2022, the Louisiana Cann Festival is a grassroots event designed to celebrate cannabis education, wellness, and community culture in the South. The festival combines live entertainment, immersive experiences, and expert-led panels to foster connection, dismantle stigma, and support local advocacy. Now entering its third year, the Louisiana Cann Festival continues to grow as a trusted, community-centered platform at the intersection of plant medicine and cultural progress.For more information, visit www.louisianacannfestival.com

