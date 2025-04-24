SECURITY TODAY ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF THE 2025 THE GOVIES GOVERNMENT SECURITY AWARDS
Security Today, the leading industry media brand for the global security marketplace, is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s The GOVIES Awards.WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Security Today, the leading industry media brand for the global security marketplace, is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s The GOVIES Government Security Awards.
Twenty companies across 27 categories are being recognized this year for their innovative products and solutions. Launched in 2009, The GOVIES honors outstanding government security products in a variety of categories, including artificial intelligence, security and risk intelligence and video surveillance cameras.
“With a diverse set of categories, this awards program showcases some of the most innovative products shaping government security today. This year’s winners reflect that innovation and excellence,” said Security Today Publisher Ralph C. Jensen. “We’re proud to recognize these standout solutions that are not only setting new standards but also making a meaningful impact.”
The 2025 Award Winners
Access Control Devices/Peripherals
CyberLock, Inc.: ValidiKey Pro
Access Control Devices/Peripherals – Wireless
HES: Adams Rite DL100 Aperio® Wireless Deadlatch with Card Reader
Access Control Software/Controllers
Gallagher Security: High Sec Controller 7000
Artificial Intelligence
Securiport: Deep Traveler Mobile app
Autonomous Border Systems
PureTech Systems: PureActiv® v16
Autonomous Perimeter Systems
PureTech Systems: PureActiv® v16
Big Data Analytics
Securiport: Threat Monitor
Cloud Solutions & Services
D-Fend Solutions: EnforceAir2 v24.04.2
Compliance Acceleration Solutions
LifeSafety Power: LifeSafety Power FlexPower FPO Series Power Supplies
Cyber Defense Solutions
Quantum: Quantum DXi All-flash T-Series
Cyber Threat Intelligence
Cyware Labs Inc.: Cyware Intel Exchange Automated Threat Intelligence Management
Data Security
HES: Adams Rite DL100 Aperio® Wireless Deadlatch with Card Reader
Intelligent Edge Devices
Verkada: Verkada FIPS-Validated Sensor: SV25-F
License Plate Recognition
Genetec: AutoVu Cloudrunner
Mobile Apps
Paxton Inc: Entry and Paxton Entry App
Monitoring Solutions
LifeSafety Power: LifeSafety Power FlexPower FPO Series Power Supplies
Network Security
Dispersive Holdings, Inc.: DispersiveCloud
Risk Analysis
Securiport: Threat Monitor
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Versa Networks: Sovereign SASE
Security & Risk Intelligence
Forward Networks: Forward Enterprise
Security & Risk Intelligence
LVT: LVT Mobile Security Unit
User and Entity Behavior Analytics
Securiport: Contactless Corridor
User Authentication/Identification/Credentialing & Management
CyberLock, Inc.: CyberAudit Enroller
Video Surveillance Cameras – HD
Bosch Security and Safety Systems: FLEXIDOME 8100i (IR)
Video Surveillance Cameras – IP
Axis Communications, Inc.: AXIS Q1728 Block Camera
Video Surveillance Hardware & Accessories
Antaira Technologies: Antaira LMX-1204G-SFP-T-BABA Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act Compliant Industrial Ethernet Switch
Visitor Management
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta’s Alice Receptionist
Information on the 2026 The GOVIES will be available on www.securitytoday.com next year.
For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, Chief Marketing Officer, at mbastionell@1105media.com.
###
About Security Today
Security Today features news, insights, trends and product information in the security industry for security suppliers, end users and IT decision-makers. It is the only integrated magazine reaching the entire security market.
Mallory Bastionell
1105 Media Inc
+1 818-814-5200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.