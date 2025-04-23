Delores J. Dillard Recounts Journey of Faith and Purpose in Papua New Guinea, 1983

Papua New Guinea, 1983

A Personal Account of Determination, Faith, and a Mission to Papua New Guinea

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when faith leads you to an unknown land? In “Papua New Guinea, 1983,” Delores J. Dillard recounts her extraordinary journey of passion, prayer, and perseverance—from a spark of inspiration to an unforgettable mission across the world.Dillard’s desire to travel to Papua New Guinea began eight years before she ever set foot there. Inspired by an article in The Messenger, she felt a calling to minister in the country—without even knowing where it was located. This book is a testament to faith in action, detailing the prayers, planning, and challenges that transformed an initial dream into reality.More than just a travel story, “Papua New Guinea, 1983” is a narrative of trust, resilience, and divine purpose. Readers will be inspired by Dillard’s unwavering belief, which carried her from Vancouver, Washington to the remote villages of Papua New Guinea, where missionaries and locals had prayed for someone just like her to arrive.Ordained into ministry in 1995, Delores J. Dillard is a dedicated writer, traveler, and mentor who encourages others to pursue their dreams and document their journeys. She is passionate about health, wellness, and uplifting future generations through storytelling.“Papua New Guinea, 1983” will be displayed at the LA Times Festival of Books on April 26–27, 2025, at the Olympus Story House booth (#182) in the Gold Zone, South Trousdale. This inspiring book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital bookstores. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.

