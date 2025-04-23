For Immediate Release: April 23, 2025

Media Contact: Kyle Casteel – Media Lead

Communication Office │ Department of Health

Vermonters Can Dispose of Leftover Medication Safely on National Rx Take Back Day

WATERBURY, VT — Get a jumpstart on your spring cleaning while protecting your family and the environment by disposing of unused, unwanted and expired medications safely and easily this Saturday, April 26, at more than 30 locations throughout the state. The event is part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, organized each spring and fall by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health, alongside state and local law enforcement.

Vermonters can get rid of leftover prescription and over-the-counter drugs responsibly by bringing them to a community drop-off site between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Find a drop-off site near you by visiting dea.gov/takebackday.



“Keeping unwanted or expired medication around can be risky, especially for kids and pets,” said Health Department Deputy Commissioner Kelly Dougherty, who oversees drug and alcohol programs for the state. “But flushing medications at home or tossing them in the trash can go on to contaminate waterways and harm wildlife. It’s better for all of us when prescription drugs are handed over to professionals for safe disposal.”

Collected medications are securely gathered in one place, briefly stored, then transported out of state by the DEA and incinerated. Previous Take Back Day events in Vermont have disposed of more than 3 tons of unwanted medications.

In addition to the twice-yearly Take Back Day sites, people can dispose of medication throughout the year by using a convenient disposal kiosk at locations statewide, or by ordering a free Medication Mail-Back Envelope from the Health Department.

Vermonters are encouraged to take basic steps to ensure medication is used as intended, and safely disposed of when no longer needed:

LOCK ─ Store your medications in a lock box or locked medicine cabinet.

DROP ─ Drop off unused medication at a kiosk at your local pharmacy or police station.

MAIL ─ Or mail unused medication in free, a pre-paid envelope.

