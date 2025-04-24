Global Compliance Certification Reaches Major Milestone: 9,000 Organisations Certified Worldwide

9,000 Organisations Certified Worldwide

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Compliance Certification (GCC) , a globally trusted provider of management systems certification and auditing services, is proud to announce a significant achievement: the successful support and certification of 9,000 organisations worldwide.This remarkable milestone reflects GCC's unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in certification services across a wide range of industries and standards. Since its inception, GCC has focused on empowering businesses to improve their systems, demonstrate compliance, and drive continual improvement through internationally recognised certifications, including ISO27001 , SOC2, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, NDIS and others."We are incredibly proud to have partnered with 9,000 organisations globally," said Mousa Sharifi, Managing Director at Global Compliance Certification (GCC). "This achievement is not just a testament to our expertise, but also to the trust our clients place in us. We are grateful to every organisation that has chosen GCC for their certification journey."As a proudly Australian-owned certification body, GCC's client-first philosophy has been instrumental in helping businesses—from local SMEs to multinational enterprises—achieve and maintain internationally recognised management system certifications. The company's team of experienced auditors and support professionals is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and technical excellence.GCC also extends its sincere thanks to its valued clients, partners, and team members for making this milestone possible. Their collaboration and confidence in GCC's services continue to drive the organisation's mission of delivering trusted and responsive certification experiences.Looking ahead, Global Compliance Certification remains dedicated to expanding its global reach and enhancing its clients' value by embracing innovation, continuous improvement, and a personalised approach to certification.About Global Compliance Certification:Global Compliance Certification (GCC) is a leading independent certification body for Quality, Safety, Environment, Information Security, Food Safety, NDIS and other Management Systems accredited by JASANZ. GCC provides value-added certification services to the Government, Public, and Private Sector Organizations. We are a professional organisation backed by a team of trained, quality-conscious, experienced auditors & technical experts.

