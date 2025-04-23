CurlyChic Haircare Partners with Jozzy to Celebrate Theatrical Debut in 'StagePlay 2 Get Her Back' & New Record 'Scroll'

StagePlay 2 Get Her Back StagePlay 2 Get Her Back Jozzy x CurlyChic

Premium textured‑hair expertise meets boundary‑pushing artistry as CurlyChic Haircare becomes the official beauty partner for Jozzy’s multimedia launch

Jozzy is fearless, creative, and unapologetically herself—qualities that align perfectly with our brand ethos. We’re excited for CurlyChic to be a part of this cultural moment” — Sandy Williams Bordenave Co-Founder at CurlyChic Hair Care

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CurlyChic Haircare is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Jozzy, in celebration of her highly anticipated single “Scroll” and her theatrical debut “ StagePlay 2 Get Her Back ”. This creative collaboration marks a powerful fusion of culture, community, and storytelling, reflecting CurlyChic’s ongoing commitment to supporting bold, authentic voices in entertainment.As part of the activation, CurlyChic will be seamlessly integrated into Jozzy’s latest artistic ventures—on-screen, on-stage, and across social media platforms—through dynamic product placements, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and curated collaborations. The partnership amplifies Jozzy’s boundary-pushing narratives while highlighting CurlyChic’s role as a champion of self-expression and natural beauty.“Partnering with Jozzy is a natural fit for CurlyChic,” said Sandy Williams Bordenave Co-Founder at CurlyChic Hair Care. “Jozzy is fearless, creative, and unapologetically herself—qualities that align perfectly with our brand ethos. We’re excited to be a part of this cultural moment.”The theatrical performance “StagePlay 2 Get Her Back”, which made waves in LA Weekly for its one-night-only premiere, is an intimate, drama-filled experience promising raw emotion, star power, and a new chapter in Jozzy’s artistic journey. Learn more about the production here.This collaboration is more than a brand placement—it’s a celebration of Black artistry, storytelling, and the power of showing up authentically in every space.About CurlyChic Haircare:CurlyChic Haircare is a black-owned and family-operated business based in Los Angeles, CA. Since 2010, CurlyKids Mixed Texture HairCare, CurlyChic and newest addition CurlyBaby has continued to support hair journeys with affordable, quality products. CurlyChic, CurlyKids Mixed Texture and CurlyBaby were developed for Curly, Kinky, Coily, Wavy, and Frizzy Hair. Their products are sulfate and paraben free and are available at select Burlington, Citi Trends, Dollar General, Sally Beauty, Target, Walmart and independent beauty stores worldwide, Amazon or online curlychichaircare.comFollow the movement:@CurlyChicHairCare | @Jozzy | #CurlyChicxJozzy | #Scroll | #2GetHerBack

