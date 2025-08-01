LOMA Film Festival Returns for Third Year to Spotlight Mixed Latinx Identities and Cultural Innovation

3RD ANNUAL LATINAS & LATINOS OF MIXED ANCESTRY (LOMA) FILM FESTIVAL LA Plaza Presents: Latinos of Mixed Ancestry Film Festival 2024

LA Plaza Presents: Latinos of Mixed Ancestry Film Festival on August 9, 2025 in Downtown Los Angeles

Our hope is to inspire the Latinos of Mixed Ancestry community by showcasing our stories on screen, raising awareness of their unique presence, and emphasizing our shared experiences” — Thomas Lopez, Founder of Latinos of Mixed Ancestry

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes is proud to present the 3rd Annual Latinas & Latinos of Mixed Ancestry ( LOMA ) Film Festival, a one-day event celebrating Latinx filmmakers whose work reflects the vibrant intersections of culture, identity, and storytelling. Held on Saturday, August 9, 2025, in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, the festival offers a powerful lens into the lives and narratives of Latinx individuals with multiracial, multiethnic, and transracial adoptive backgrounds.“Latino culture has been shaped by the mixing of peoples and perspectives from around the world,” said Thomas Lopez, Founder of Latinos of Mixed Ancestry. “This festival is a celebration of that evolution—our community’s diversity is not a deviation from tradition, it is the continuation of it. Through these films, we claim space, tell our truths, and reflect the Latinidad in America today.Our hope is to inspire the Latinos of Mixed Ancestry community by showcasing our stories on screen, raising awareness of their unique presence, and emphasizing our shared experiences.”Curated in collaboration with Multiracial Americans of Southern California (MASC), LOMA Film Festival features thought-provoking films ranging from comedy to horror to documentary. This year’s program invites audiences to laugh, reflect, and explore stories that challenge stereotypes and illuminate identity from multiple angles.New for 2025 is an expanded Director Showcase featuring Alessandro Gentile, a returning festival favorite, and a full evening red carpet premiere program emceed by renowned actor and filmmaker Juan Escobedo, complete with Q&As, awards, and community celebration.“We are honored to continue our collaboration with MASC on this important and dynamic festival,” said Ximena Martin, Director of Programming and Culinary Arts at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes. “The LOMA Film Festival aligns with LA Plaza’s mission to amplify underrepresented voices, cultivate cultural pride, and create platforms for emerging and established Latinx creatives alike.”“As we uplift the voices of mixed Latinx storytellers, we also foster deeper conversations about identity and belonging,” said Delia Douglas-Haight, President of Multiracial Americans of Southern California. “LOMA is more than a film festival—it’s a movement, a mirror, and a meeting ground for those who’ve long existed between categories. We’re proud to stand at this intersection and create space for connection, creativity, and cultural truth.”2025 LOMA FILM FESTIVAL PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:THE LIGHTER SIDE OF LOMA – 12:00 PM – 1:00 PMUplifting and humorous takes on life’s complexities.Q&A to follow.Rooster and Terry – Pablo Diaz De Leon Hicks, Kexin ChenWho Gets the Girl? – Diego Alexander García-TaborgaInland Empire – Renee J. VacaLove Stinks – Caleb Knowles, Kylie Klunder, Natalie Lall, Ava PintoMiscast – Rodrigo Antonio VillarMONSTER AS METAPHOR – 1:30 PM – 2:30 PMChilling tales that explore deeper societal truths.Q&A to follow.Twilight Time – Marciel DelgadoThe Ballad of Fred Fort – Bruno Mattos RubeizWhite Gaze – ETADIRECTOR SHOWCASE: ALESSANDRO GENTILE – 3:00 PM – 4:00 PMIntimate look at the work and creative process of Alessandro Gentile.Boundless Borders (trailer)All City Murals of L.A.: Road to the Olympics (trailer)Lodo (2022)Razon de Ser: Luis C. Garza (2023)EVENING RED CARPET SCREENING & AWARDSDoors Open: 7:00 PM | Screenings: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PMHosted by Juan Escobedo, with media, food vendors, awards, and filmmaker Q&A.Hullabaloo: The Curse of the Cheshire Cat – James LopezDear Nancy, Sincerely Addy – Adriel BernalThe Refugee: David Pena – Julia Elizabeth MenaCCC: Conflicted Cuties of Color – Roman Sanchez and Mikayla StanleyLast Words – Inez FrancoDella – Alessandro GentileWHEN: Saturday, August 9, 2025WHERE: LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 TICKETS : FREE with registration: https://give.lapca.org/event/loma-film-festival/e700465 Limited seating available. Refreshments available for purchase.MEDIA CONTACTS:Veronica Diaz – vdiaz@lapca.org | 520-730-9331Delia Douglas Haight – delia.douglas@multiracialamericans.org | 310-740-7122Special thanks to our supporters:LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, Mixed Up Clothing, Manic Panic NYC, and CurlyChic Hair Care.About LOMA: Founded in 2012, Latinas & Latinos of Mixed Ancestry (LOMA), an extension and trademark of Multiracial Americans of Southern California (501(c)3, brings together mixed Latinos, non Latinos and Latinos of transracially adoptive families. As a community LOMA advocates for the Latinas and Latinos of Mixed Ancestry through education, community, and social justice.About LA PlazaLA Plaza de Cultura y Artes is a community hub where people gather to celebrate Latinx culture through transformative exhibitions, music, dance, culinary arts, and multigenerational artmaking and storytelling experiences. Housed in two historic buildings in downtown Los Angeles, LA Plaza is adjacent to Olvera Street at El Pueblo de Los Angeles. Established in 2011, LA Plaza is a Los Angeles County cultural institution and a Smithsonian affiliate museum.

