CurlyChic Haircare Launches Brand Ambassador Program to Celebrate and Empower Every Curl

Black-Owned Beauty Brand, CurlyChic HairCare Connects Communities Through Conscious Curl Care and Representation.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CurlyChic Haircare , a Black-owned beauty brand renowned for its luxurious yet accessible products, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Brand Ambassador Program. This nationwide initiative seeks to amplify curl representation while connecting communities with CurlyChic’s mission to honor and celebrate every curl pattern and texture.Founded by Sandy B. Williams Bordenave and her husband, Charles Williams Bordenave, CurlyChic is a passion-driven company committed to delivering innovative, multicultural hair-care solutions. Known for its dedication to creating conscious products that are cruelty-free and free of silicones, parabens, petroleum, mineral oil, phthalates, and dyes, CurlyChic inspires confidence with every product it offers.“Our philosophy has always been about celebrating the diversity of curls and empowering our customers with quality hair care,” said Sandy Williams Bordenave, Co-Founder of CurlyChic. “The Brand Ambassador Program will deepen our connection with communities nationwide, providing a platform for curl lovers to share their stories and inspire others.”CurlyChic’s sister brands, CurlyKids and CurlyBaby, have long supported the unique needs of multicultural hair care, offering a range of gentie, non-toxic and effective curl solutions for every stage of life. Together, these brands continue to innovate while keeping luxury affordable and accessible.Ambassadors for the program will serve as voices for the brand, sharing their love for CurlyChic’s products and showcasing the versatility and beauty of textured hair through social media, events, and more. Participants will also gain exclusive access to new product launches, collaborations, and special perks.With its core values rooted in diversity, representation, and conscious care, CurlyChic invites curl enthusiasts to embrace “Style and Celebration” through this exciting new chapter.For more information about the CurlyChic Brand Ambassador Program or to learn how to join, please visit CurlyChicHairCare.com @curlychichaircare on all social media platforms, or contact delia@vibrancyagency.comAbout CurlyChic Haircare:CurlyChic Haircare is a black-owned and family-operated business based in Los Angeles, CA. Since 2010, CurlyKids Mixed Texture HairCare, CurlyChic and newest addition CurlyBaby has continued to support hair journeys with affordable, quality products. CurlyChic, CurlyKids Mixed Texture and CurlyBaby were developed for Curly, Kinky, Coily, Wavy, and Frizzy Hair. Their products are sulfate and paraben free and are available at select Burlington, Citi Trends, Dollar General, Sally Beauty, Target, Walmart and independent beauty stores worldwide, Amazon or online curlychichaircare.com

