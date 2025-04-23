Rural Businesses, Communities and Organizations Invited to Attend Fourth-Annual Idaho Rural Success SummitApr21

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Cody Allred

Idaho Commerce

208.334.2470

cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

Rural Businesses, Communities and Organizations Invited to Attend Fourth-Annual Idaho Rural Success Summit

Boise, Idaho (April 21, 2025) – Rural Idaho businesses, communities and organizations are encouraged and invited to attend the 2025 Idaho Rural Success Summit.

The fourth-annual Idaho Rural Success Summit will take place on April 30 and May 1, 2025, in Worley, Idaho at the Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel.

In-person registration closes this Friday, April 25, 2025. Virtual registration remains open until the event ends.

Join us and community partners for presentations, engaging panel discussions, keynote speakers and presenters such as Lt. Governor Scott Bedke, Coeur D’ Alene Tribe Vice-Chairman Gene James,Jeff Siegler, founder of Revitalize or Die and Mayor Jeremy Grimm.

You can find the event agenda here.



Presentations will share incredible stories of community and business successes and share transferrable resources and tools.

With 88% of the state classified as rural, this event offers a unique opportunity to connect and learn from other rural residents, businesses and communities as they share powerful stories of success and overcoming obstacles.

In rural Idaho, one of our greatest assets—beyond water, land and timber—is one another.

Through conversation, we share knowledge, build connections and come together to strengthen our communities.

The Idaho Rural Success Summit was started in 2022 with the goal to connect rural Idaho for shared success. Each year the event moves to rural locations across the state and is organized by state, federal, private and local organizations.

Topics and areas of focus over the two-day event include:

Opening Remarks – (Video) Governor Brad Little, Lt. Governor Scott Bedke

Lunchtime Keynotes – Jeff Siegler, Setting the Stage for Civic Success and Mayor Jeremy Grimm, Lessons Learned: How Rural Communities Compete, Thrive and Endure

Rural Business – Small Business Success Stories, Agritourism’s Role in Idaho’s Rural Economy

Rural Main Street & Downtown – Building Strong Communities: The Future of Main Street, Creating Walkable and Accessible Communities

Rural Housing – Workforce Housing 101, Tackling Housing Obstacles and Rezoning

Rural Health – Mental Wellness and Support in Communities

Rural Workforce – Apprenticeship Success Stories, Elevate Academy NORTH Presentation

Rural Broadband – The Latest on Broadband Funding in Idaho, Broadband Success Stories

Community Resiliency –The Role of Community Foundations in Rural Vitality

Attendees will have ample opportunity to network with resource partners, vendors and conference attendees. Breakfast and lunch is included on both days, as well as a networking reception on the first day.

The event will be conducted in partnership with the Idaho Rural Partnership, Idaho Department of Commerce, USDA Rural Development Idaho, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the U.S. Small Business Administration, Association of Idaho Cities, among many others.

For more event information, visit ruralsummit.idaho.gov or contact us at cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov.

Read information about previous events here.

