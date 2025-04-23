Crews continue paving new bridge deck, drivers will see 5-10 minute closure today

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has begun paving the new bridge deck on the Snake River Bridge on Wyoming State Highway 22. In order for a loader and concrete truck to access the area again, crews will hold traffic at 10 a.m. for roughly 5-10 minutes near the bridge today.

Crews are encouraging travelers to avoid the construction area if possible, or expect delays around the morning hours and plan accordingly. The brief closure should only last 5 to 10 minutes, but traffic could potentially see slower speeds following the closure.

Crews are continuing to work hard in order to hit the last major milestone in the project—pouring the other half of the new bridge deck—by the end of June. Crews will also be adding an epoxy overlay to the bridge, which will likely push the work past the completion date.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22/WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of 2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles of WYO 22 and WYO 390 in Teton County. The completion date for this project is June 30, 2025.