Traffic to be shifted on I-80 by Pine Bluffs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Simon Contractors will perform a shift in traffic on Interstate 80 by Pine Bluffs on Wednesday, weather permitting.



Eastbound traffic will be shifted head to head between mile markers 382.15 and 393.4 utilizing crossovers and slip ramps.



While head to head, the eastbound lanes will receive concrete slab repair, mill and overlay, and the replacement of three structures. Other miscellaneous work will also be performed. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.



The project is anticipated to be completed by this fall.



Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.