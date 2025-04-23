Submit Release
TCEQ launches new online permit search portal

As part of Sunset recommendations supported by the 88th Legislature, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has developed a map-based search for the public to find regulated facilities and their permits.

Through this portal, visitors can find basic information about what TCEQ-regulated activities are going on in their area—and then drill down to find more detailed information. Search options include keywords, location area and proximity, permit status, and type of permit.

The new permit search portal can be accessed from TCEQ’s homepage, along with a video that gives a quick how-to on using the portal.

