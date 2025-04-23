This Week in Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends – April 23, 2025

Construction Links Network

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.This May, Construction Links Network is proud to serve as a media sponsor for four premier industry events taking place across the globe. From Sydney to Madrid, McLean to North Vancouver, these gatherings offer exceptional opportunities for learning, networking, and staying informed on the latest trends and technologies in construction. Mark your calendars: Sydney Build Expo (May 7–8) kicks off in Australia, followed by the 2nd World Conference on Construction and Building Technology in Madrid (May 12–13). In the U.S., Building Innovation 2025 runs from May 19–21 in McLean, Virginia. Rounding out the month, SiteSummit takes place May 26–27 in North Vancouver. If you find yourself near any of these cities, consider attending—each event provides valuable insights and connections that can drive your business and professional growth forward.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• CBTU Survey Reveals Top Concerns of Red Seal Tradespeople Ahead of Federal Election• Alberta’s Construction Sector Drives $74B in Projects Amid Global Uncertainty• AWC Updates Connection Calculator to Reflect 2024 Wood Construction Standards• The RONA Foundation to support 7 Canadian NGOs as part of its 2025 Build from the Heart campaign• Poll: What construction trend will have the greatest impact on the industry by 2030?• Upcoming Free AEC Networking Event in Montreal: Revizto Field Day• Canada’s Building Construction Investment Climbs to $22.4B in February• Construction Safety Week is May 5-9 – Join the Procore Webinar on May 6• PCL Earns Spot on Canada’s Greenest Employers List for Fourth Consecutive Year• PCL Construction Raises Over Half a Million Dollars for United Way Halton & Hamilton• Inside the KEITHWALKING FLOORDrive System• Essential Fall Protection and Safe Access Solutions for Vehicle and Transportation Maintenance in Canada• Ontario Home Builder Licence Revoked for Non-Compliance with HCRA Standards• Thai Authorities Probe Collapse of High-Rise Tied to Chinese Contractors• New ACI/PTI Post-Tensioning Code Offers Essential Guidance for Concrete DesignStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine , a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

