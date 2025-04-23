Rosary Care Center Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary

Rosary Care Center is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1975 on Monday April 28, 2025.

The last 50 years have given us plenty of reasons to celebrate. As we observe this milestone, we are proud of the achievements we have made, and we look forward to the next 50 years.” — Jason Phillips, Executive Director.

SYLVANIA, OH, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosary Care Center is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1975 on Monday April 28, 2025.In 1916, Mother Adelaide Sandusky and 22 pioneer sisters from the Franciscan Sisters in Rochester, Minnesota, arrived in Ohio at the request of Toledo Bishop Joseph Schrembs to staff Catholic schools for the children of Polish immigrants in northwest Ohio. Rosary Care Center was the dream of Sylvania Sister Foundress Sandusky as early as the 1940s when she envisioned a final living place for the Sisters. Rosary Care Cener eventually became a reality in the 1970s, when General Supervisor, Sister Miriam Bartko and her Council were able to revitalize the plans and build what was known then as Rosary Hall – opening in 1975.The name was later changed to Rosary Care Center in the mid-1990s. In 2003, the community received Medicare funding to become a fully functioning healthcare facility. In 2015, a major renovation program began, which was completed in late 2017. The community has evolved from a Sisters-only healthcare and housing center to being a fully accessible skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility offering physical, occupational and speech therapies and healthcare services such as 24-hour nursing, Alzheimer's and dementia programs and support, wound management, respite care and much more to the community at large.As Rosary Care kicks off its 50th year, the organization invites its staff, friends and families to recognize all they’ve achieved together over the last half-century and to look forward to the opportunities that lay ahead. The anniversary event will feature a series of exciting events throughout the week to honor all those who created milestones, achievements and those that have been cared for over the past 50 years.“The last 50 years have given us plenty of reasons to celebrate. As we observe this milestone, we are proud of the achievements we have made, and we look forward to the next 50 years,” said Jason Phillips, Executive Director. Phillips went on to add, “We’ve seen a lot of changes over the years, but one thing remains the same – the love we have for each of our residents and their families. They truly are the heart of Rosary.”About Rosary Care Center:Rosary Care Center is located on the 89-acre, wooded grounds of the Sisters of St. Francis, in Sylvania, Ohio. Proudly serving the Sylvania area, we are an extension of the community we serve, offering professional skilled nursing care 24 hours a day. Residents receive the finest non-acute rehabilitation services including physical and occupational therapy and counseling. The community assists over 90 residents and employs over 100 associates who are dedicated to treating each resident like family. For more information about Rosary Care Center, please visit rosarycare.org About The Sisters of St Francis Sylvania, Ohio:The Sisters of St. Francis are located in Sylvania, Ohio. They are Third Order Regular Franciscans, living in community as vowed religious according to the spirit and example of Francis of Assisi. As women of peace and seekers of justice, they are committed to serving God’s people through diverse ministries in ten Dioceses in seven states. Called like Francis of Assisi to live the Gospel in joyful servanthood among all people, the Sisters of St. Francis of Sylvania, Ohio, as messengers of peace, commit themselves to works that reverence human dignity, embrace the poor and marginalized, and respect the gift of all creation. For more information about The Sisters of St Francis Sylvania, Ohio, please visit www.sistersosf.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.