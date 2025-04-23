MPD Seeking Suspect in Northwest Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a stabbing that occurred in Northwest.

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at approximately 4:10 a.m., First District officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 500 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. Officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from a stab wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25058236

