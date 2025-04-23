3AM Technologies Expands Access to SimServeRx® with CSP Medical Partnership

JOELTON, TN, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3AM Technologies is pleased to announce a new partnership with CSP Medical , who will now offer SimServeRx as part of their simulation and education solutions portfolio in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.Through this partnership, 3AM Technologies reinforces its dedication to equipping educators with advanced simulation solutions that support realistic and safe medication training.“Our collaboration with CSP Medical will bring SimServeRxto more training programs, helping educators around the world deliver safe, effective, hands-on learning experiences,” said Kevin Bracey, CEO of 3AM Technologies.Through CSP Medical, customers in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean will gain a trusted resource for SimServeRxconsultations, purchases, and implementation planning. CSP Medical can be contacted for a quote at 787-807-7100.SimServeRxcustomers will continue to receive direct support from 3AM Technologies for implementation, training, maintenance and support.###About 3AM Technologies3AM Technologies was founded with the mission of providing high quality, affordable solutions with integrity, excellence and vigilance. Our team focuses on creating a superior customer experience with each customized SimServeRx system. Visit https://3amtechnologies.com/ for more information.About CSP MedicalCSP Medical delivers high quality service and innovative products to meet the demands of hospitals, ambulatory clinics, veterinary clinics, universities, medical and nursing schools, physicians, hospices, nursing homes, and drug stores in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Region. Visit http://www.caribbeanstproducts.com/ for more information.

