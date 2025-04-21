3AM Technologies Announces End of Exclusive Distribution Agreement for SimServeRx®

Customers and new partners can now access SimServeRx® directly through 3AM Technologies

JOELTON, TN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3AM Technologies announced today the commencement of direct sales and support for their SimServeRx product line.Effective April 19, 2025, all sales, support, and maintenance of SimServeRxproducts will be handled directly by 3AM Technologies or by approved, non-exclusive distributors.This shift enhances the customer experience by providing a direct line to the creators of the industry’s most reliable and user-friendly medication dispensing cabinets and carts for simulation environments.“We’re excited to connect more closely with schools and educators as they implement SimServeRxinto their simulation centers and practice environments,” said Kevin Bracey, CEO of 3AM Technologies. “This direct approach allows us to better support their programs and respond to their evolving needs in real time.”For sales or support, contact: sales@ 3amtechnologies.com or 1-800-326-7656.###About 3AM Technologies3AM Technologies was founded with the mission of providing high quality, affordable solutions with integrity, excellence and vigilance. Our team focuses on creating a superior customer experience with each customized SimServeRx system. Visit 3amtechnologies.com for more information.

