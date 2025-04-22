3AM Technologies Expands Access to SimServeRx® with Anchor Simulation Partnership

JOELTON, TN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3AM Technologies is pleased to announce a new partnership with Anchor Simulation , who will now offer SimServeRx as part of their simulation and education solutions portfolio.This partnership reflects 3AM Technologies' continued commitment to expanding access to cutting-edge simulation tools that help educators teach safe medication administration in realistic environments.“We’re excited to partner with Anchor Simulation because of the longevity and trust their team has built in the simulation space. Their commitment to integrity, customer relationships, and innovation aligns perfectly with our core values and mission at 3AM Technologies,” said Kevin Bracey, CEO of 3AM Technologies. “Together, we are confident we can deliver even more value to the simulation community.”Through Anchor Simulation, customers will gain another trusted resource for SimServeRx consultations, purchases, and implementation planning.SimServeRxcustomers will continue to receive direct support from 3AM Technologies for implementation, training, maintenance and support.###About 3AM Technologies3AM Technologies was founded with the mission of providing high quality, affordable solutions with integrity, excellence and vigilance. Our team focuses on creating a superior customer experience with each customized SimServeRx system. Visit https://3amtechnologies.com/ for more information.About Anchor SimulationAnchor Simulation is your simulation superstore, offering a wide range of medical simulation equipment, supplies, and service solutions to support healthcare education and training. With over 13 years of experience in the industry, we serve simulation centers, nursing programs, hospitals, EMS, and allied health education institutions across the U.S. and Canada. At Anchor Simulation, we’re committed to delivering dependable products, responsive support, and a customer-first experience to help you meet your simulation goals. Visit https://anchorsimulation.com/ for more information.

