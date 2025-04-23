ATS Launches High-Performance Heat Sinks for NVIDIA Jetson Orin™ NX Modules Operating in Super Mode

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), a global leader in innovative thermal management solutions, has launched an active heat sink series engineered for cooling NVIDIA Jetson Orin™ NX modules operating in Super Mode.

NORWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), a global leader in innovative thermal management solutions, has launched an active heat sink series engineered for cooling NVIDIA Jetson Orin™ NX modules operating in Super Mode With an industry-leading cooling capacity of up to 40W and an ultra-low thermal resistance of 0.94°C/W, these heat sinks deliver next-level thermal efficiency, unlocking AI performance gains for robotics, edge computing, and generative AI applications.The Jetson Orin NX’s Super Mode boosts AI processing power by up to 2x, making it the most powerful generative AI supercomputer for robotics, smart monitoring, and autonomous systems. But with higher clock speeds comes increased thermal demands that are managed using new ATS heat sinks.Each of these ATS heat sinks is provided with:● Leaf spring and shoulder screws for PCB mounting, ensuring secure installation.● A low thermal impedance thermal interface material (TIM) pre-applied for efficient heat transfer.● A fan attachment kit with suggested fan supplier options for application-specific cooling needs.ATS also offers:🔹 Active and passive heat sinks for Jetson Orin Nano modules operating in Super Mode at 25W.🔹 Thermal solutions for the full NVIDIA Jetson lineup, including NVIDIA Jetson Nano™, NVIDIA Jetson Xavier™, NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier™, NVIDIA Jetson Orin™, and NVIDIA Jetson™ TX2 modules operating at lower power.ATS heat sinks for NVIDIA Jetson products are available now through the ATS global distribution network.📌 Learn More & Get CAD Files: Visit QATS.com📞 Contact ATS: (1) 781-769-2800📧 Email: ats-hq@qats.comAbout Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.Founded in 1989, Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) is an industry leader in cutting-edge thermal management solutions for electronics, AI, and high-performance computing. With over three decades of innovation, ATS designs and manufactures state-of-the-art cooling solutions, including:● High-performance heat sinks, vapor chambers, and liquid cold plates● Refrigeration-based and advanced cooling systems● Thermal testing instruments and simulation softwareATS operates state-of-the-art engineering labs and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., India, and China, supporting global customers with customized thermal solutions.📌 For more information, visit: QATS.com📧 Press & Media Contact: ats-hq@qats.com

