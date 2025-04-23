A Compelling Examination of the Prosperity Gospel for Truth-Seeking Christians

Health and Wealth: God's Will or Not?

Woody Stieffel examines Biblical truths on wealth, healing, and the Christian life.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Is prosperity a sign of God’s favor? Does faith guarantee wealth and health? In Woody Stieffel's “Health and Wealth: God’s Will or Not?,” Stieffel takes a dive into Scripture to address these pressing questions.With 47 years of active church involvement, including 11 years as a pastor, Stieffel has witnessed a growing lack of biblical knowledge among believers. This book challenges popular teachings about wealth and health, looking to the Bible as the ultimate authority. Through careful analysis, Stieffel explores whether miraculous healings are for today, what Jesus and the Bible truly teach about riches, and how Christians should approach sickness and suffering.A civil engineer by profession and a lifelong student of the Bible, Stieffel blends theological study with practical wisdom. He draws from his experience in multiple churches and his postgraduate education at Moody Bible Institute and Hyles Anderson College to present complex biblical truths in an accessible way.Readers searching for biblically sound answers to the questions surrounding prosperity, faith, and God’s will should find “Health and Wealth: God’s Will or Not?” an enlightening and insightful read.This insightful book will be featured at the highly anticipated LA Times Festival of Books on April 26-27, 2025, at the Olympus Story House Booth #182 in the Gold Zone, South Trousdale. Copies are also available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital bookstores. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.