'Echoes of Peace' Event Hosted in Liverpool to Mark the 80th Anniversary of WWII End

Echoes of Peace

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, on Tuesday 26th August, CGTN Europe is hosting a special event at the Bluecoat Gallery in Liverpool – Echoes of Peace.A panel of global experts will join CGTN Anchor Jamie Owen to discuss the crucial, and too often forgotten, role China played in the Second World War on both the Eastern and Western fronts. Historians Dr Frances Wood and Dr Robert Lyman, along with the Professor of Chinese History at Manchester University, Yangwen Zheng and Spain’s former Foreign Minister Ana Palacio will also consider how lessons of cooperation learned 80 years ago inform 21st Century Geopolitics.In addition to the panel discussion, CGTN will also be launching a new documentary Witness to War – which tells the story of George Hogg, a journalist and teacher from Hertfordshire who spent the war in China, detailing first-hand the suffering of the Chinese under the Japanese.His extraordinary story, like much of China’s involvement in the war all but forgotten in the West, is brought to life by his own nephew, who will be present at this event, and by the descendants of some of the hundreds of Chinese schoolchildren he saved during the war. The documentary also recreates incredible episodes from Hogg’s wartime experiences with the use of state-of-the-art A.I.Descendants of others caught up in China’s all but forgotten role in the conflict will also join the audience, including relatives of some of the hundreds of British prisoners of war saved by local Chinese fishermen when the Japanese transport ship Lisbon Maru was torpedoed as it travelled through the East China Sea in October 1942.Jamie Owen will also be joined by relatives of some of the thousands of Chinese nationals who spent the war working for the Merchant Navy in Liverpool only to be forcibly repatriated after the conflict ended – often without their families ever knowing where or why they had gone. It is a scandal told in CGTN’s award-winning documentary The Secret Betrayal , and one which has only recently been acknowledged by the British government. The descendants are still waiting for an official apology.

