Kiwitaxi Named Best Taxi Service Company in Lithuania at the 2025 International Travel Awards

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 14th, the 8th annual International Travel Awards — one of the travel industry’s most prestigious global honors — announced its 2025 winners following a rigorous public voting and jury evaluation process. Kiwitaxi was named Best Taxi Service Company in Lithuania, a recognition of customer trust and its lasting commitment to excellence.Organized by the Golden Tree Awards, the International Travel Awards honor innovation, quality, and leadership across more than 20 sectors of the global travel and hospitality industry. This recognition reinforces Kiwitaxi’s position as a trusted provider of airport and city transfers in one of its key European markets.“This award reflects the trust of our customers and the dedication of our international team,” said Marie Borisova, CEO of Kiwitaxi. “We believe every journey begins with the right welcome — and we’re proud to deliver that experience every day in over 100 countries.”With pre-booked transfers available in over 1,000 cities across the globe, Kiwitaxi continues to expand its international presence while upholding a commitment to quality, reliability, and personalized service.About KiwitaxiKiwitaxi is a global provider of private transportation and airport transfer services, operating in over 100 countries. The company offers fixed-route transfers and chauffeur-driven hire services for both individual travelers and businesses. Since its founding in 2012, Kiwitaxi has served more than one million passengers worldwide.For more information or to book a transfer, visit kiwitaxi.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.