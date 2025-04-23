NONPROFIT FOUNDER NICK COTTO FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON’S SERIES HIGHLIGHTING INSPIRING AMERICAN WOMEN

GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The “ Great American Women ” series captures the true stories of women who incredibly impact American society and serve as a source of inspiration for women everywhere.Philanthropist Trudy Jacobson has been a longtime voice for American women. She has highlighted the stories of countless women who have accomplished incredible personal and professional goals, especially in the nonprofit organization sector.Nichola Cotto, better known as Nick, founder of the nonprofit organization We Are Not Broken is the latest to be featured as one of Trudy Jacobson’s Great American Women. She has earned her spot for her work in helping other women tell their stories of trauma using photography.“Nick’s story is one of adversity. To go through what she went through and now to help other women is very inspiring,” Trudy Jacobson said.Nick is a cancer survivor, which left her with scars. But instead of being ashamed or embarrassed by the scars, she embraced them.Many tragedies leave physical scars that serve as a constant reminder of the terrible experience the person lived through. Scars carry a negative connotation, and most people wish for the scar to disappear so it can symbolize that they have moved on from the experience.But Nick disagrees with that belief. She feels that women should be proud of the scars because they tell a story of perseverance and overcoming adversity.“For me, it’s about getting the message out there that your scar is not something that you need to hide. Really you should turn your trauma into your biggest triumph, your pain into your biggest purpose,” Nick said.She continued, “People should look at scars like, ‘Hey what’s wrong with her’ but [rather], ‘Oh my God, look at her scar. What strength it had to take to get through that and to overcome that.’ So I want people to look at scars like a thing of beauty and strength.”Nick’s nonprofit organization We Are Not Broken brings women in who have gone through their own tragedy for a photography session to help them embrace their experiences - and it works.To learn more about Nick Cotto and her nonprofit organization, follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wearenotbroken2019 Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WOMEN are also on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.

