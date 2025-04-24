CGrowth Capital Announces Refocus of Infrastructure Resources, Including Steel Products, Titanium, Iron Ore and Vanadium

CGrowth Capital

Company is one of the largest owners of metallurgical coal permits in Kentucky for steel industry, along with titanium, vanadium and magnetite permit in Jamaica

CGrowth Capital (OTCMKTS:CGRA)

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CGrowth Capital Inc., soon to be renamed American Infrastructure Holding Corporation (OTC: CGRA) (“CGrowth” or the “Company”), an company focused on expanding mining and production of critical minerals and resources needed for infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, and defense, is pleased to share its new expansion and focus with investors, targeting the development and ramping of its owned infrastructure and critical mineral supply chain assets to generate cash flow and long term value for its shareholders.Tarlis Thompson, CEO of American Infrastructure Corp. stated, "We have built a state of the art, low cost, and diversified asset base focused on supply critical mineral and infrastructure assets from properties in Kentucky, West Virginia and Jamacia. Over the next six to twelve months, we are focused on expanding our partner relationships to get these projects into production through royalty and cashflow based agreements, which reduces risk to our shareholders. The resources and materials that can be produced from our properties are utilized in steel manufacturing, defense products and materials, and other high value commercial and technology applications. I appreciate the hard work and dedication of our team as we worked towards this moment where the Company operates as a standalone company and can generate value for all of our shareholders.”The products extracted from the permits owned and controlled by the Company are essential to national security and are needed to secure our supply chains in the United States and with allied nations.- Metallurgical coal: Produced from the Company’s West Virginia and Kentucky assets, which is an essential input and resource utilized in the steel manufacturing process. The carbon obtained from coal is blended with iron ore in the steel formation process. Coal was recently deemed as a critical mineral by presidential administration, making it entitled to federal funding and deregulation- Iron ore: Produced from our upcoming Jamaica permit and is the second essential ingredient that is utilized in the steel manufacturing process.- Vanadium: Also produced from our upcoming Jamaica permit and is used in a number of high value applications including as an additive to steel, enhancing its strength, toughness, and resistance. It is also used in applications such as ferrovanadium, superconducting magnets, ceramics, and vanadium redox batteries.- Titanium: Also produced from our upcoming Jamaica permit and is used in jet engines, aircraft parts and spacecraft.About CGrowth Capital Inc. / American Infrastructure Holding CorporationCGrowth Capital Inc. (to be renamed to American Infrastructure Holding Corporation) is a next-generation supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of raw materials that feed the infrastructure marketplace with a focus on steelmaking materials. American Infrastructure has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon are concentrated as well as iron ore and vanadium assets in Jamaica. The Company is focused on running a low-cost model centered on growth that provides significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure markets. For more information visit americaninfracorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook Twitter , and LinkedIn Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation’s control. The words “believes”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “continue”, “seeks”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.Company Contact:info@americaninfracorp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.