Attorney General Jackley Praises U.S. Attorney General Bondi’s Creation of Second Amendment Enforcement Task Force

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley joins 25 other Attorneys General in praising U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s creation of a Second Amendment Enforcement Task Force.

“The right to keep and bear arms is a Constitutional right that has been threatened by Washington,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Attorney General’s task force will ensure that the Second Amendment is protected now and in the future.”

In their letter to the U.S. Attorney General Bondi, the Attorneys General promised to support the Trump Administration in Second Amendment litigation and provide resources as needed.

Other Attorneys General joining the letter are from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

