USDA Certifies First Black Pigment for Cosmetics as 100% Biobased

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Nature Coatings, an award-winning biochemical company turning wood waste into black pigments for cosmetics and other industries, announced its BioBlack Beauty line of black pigments are the first to be certified by the United States Department of Agriculture as 100% biobased. Beauty brands and manufacturers can now use BioBlack Beauty in consumer products like eyeliners, mascara, and other cosmetics knowing the pigments are 100% biobased and have the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label.“A USDA BioPreferred product label gives discerning consumers the verification they need to purchase the highest quality cosmetics,” said Jane Palmer, CEO of Nature Coatings. "We are honored to be the first bio-based black pigment for cosmetics to be certified by the USDA.”BioBlack Beauty recently won a prestigious Cosmetics & Toiletries (C&T) Alle Awards in the Base Cosmetic Ingredient Color Cosmetics category. The award was won based on Nature Coatings’ proprietary technology that turns otherwise discarded wood waste into 100% bio-based pigments that replace toxic alternatives in cosmetics like the commonly used “carbon black.”As a petroleum-based product, carbon black has Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs). PAHs include benzo[a]pyrene, which are classified as Group 1 carcinogens by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). PAHs can also cause eye-irritation and inhalation risks that have been shown to cause lung and respiratory harm in cosmetic products like eyeliners, mascaras, and skincare.“Given a choice, nobody wants a toxic oil slick on their face,” added Jane Palmer, CEO of Nature Coatings. “We created a sustainably sourced black pigment that actually outperforms toxic petroleum-based alternatives. Consumers today want to know that the products they apply to their skin are as nontoxic as possible, for themselves and the planet.”The USDA BioPreferred® program certification provides Nature Coatings with a verified standard recognized across industries, enabling consumers and partners to make informed purchasing decisions based on sustainability metrics. The Company had previously received USDA certification for its black pigment applications for other industries, but this certification is specific for cosmetics and beauty products. The certifications position Nature Coatings' BioBlack products as leading sustainable alternatives for industries including in textiles, packaging, cosmetics, and coatings, where reducing carbon emissions and toxic chemicals is a priority.Nature Coatings’ award-winning and 100% bio-based-certified pigments are already being used in Pretty Smart’s Make Yourself at Home Matte Liquid Eyeliner sold at Walmart.About Nature CoatingsGlobal brands and manufacturers trust Nature Coatings BioBlack to deliver a durable and scalable replacement for carbon black that’s nontoxic and sustainably-sourced at a competitive price. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jane Palmer, the award-winning biochemicals company transforms wood waste into 100% bio-based, non-toxic and carbon-negative black pigments and dispersions. Its sustainably sourced products are used by a range of industries, including textiles, cosmetics, ink (packaging, textile and footwear), as well by plastics, paints, and coatings companies. Backed by prominent investors, including Regeneration.VC, Fashion for Good, The 22 Fund, and Leonardo DiCaprio, Nature Coatings bio-based black pigments and dispersions have been used by innovative global brands like Levi’s, the Kering Group, Bestseller’s Jack&Jones, and Selected HOMME, among others.

