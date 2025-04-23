Join us for Teaching for Impact early childhood pre-event kick-off

To help kick off the upcoming Teaching for Impact: Training for All Educators Supporting Learners with Disabilities and Leading for Impact: Workshop for Administrators events in June, the Iowa Department of Education has announced a new pre-event opportunity for early childhood educators and support staff.

Anyone who is attending the early childhood strands at Teaching for Impact or Leading for Impact is invited to register to attend the TFI Pre-Event Roundtable, which will be held June 4 from 4-6 p.m. in West Des Moines.

Psychologist, author and educational speaker Kristie Pretti-Frontczak will lead the roundtable discussion and will cover several trending topics in early childhood education, such as creating inclusive classrooms, writing meaningful IEP goals, authentic assessment and universal design for learning.

“The TFI Pre-Event Roundtable is the perfect warm up to this year’s Teaching for Impact event for early childhood educators and support staff,” said Marcie Lentsch, education program consultant at the Iowa Department of Education. “We hope that many of Iowa’s early childhood educators will join us for some lively discussion, fellowship and networking prior to the full event.”

Registration for the TFI Pre-Event Roundtable is separate from the Teaching for Impact and Leading for Impact events. Early childhood educators and administrators who are interested in attending the roundtable are encouraged to register early as seating is limited. There is no cost to register for the TFI Pre-Event Roundtable.

The main Teaching for Impact and Leading for Impact professional development opportunities will follow the pre-event on June 5-6 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. This year, featured topics will include academics, college and career readiness, early childhood, school-based behavioral health and support for student success.

School administrators, building leadership teams, Early ACCESS providers, PK-12 and early childhood educators, AEA professional and higher education faculty can register to attend the main Teaching for Impact and Leading for Impact events through May 21.

For more information on the TFI Pre-Event Roundtable, contact Marcie Lentsch, education program consultant, at marcie.lentsch@iowa.gov.

For questions regarding the main Teaching for Impact and Leading for Impact events, contact Nancy Hunt, education program consultant, at nancy.hunt@iowa.gov.