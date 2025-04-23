RYSE SmartCurtain a Winning Recipient of the Prestigious 2025 Red Dot Award for Innovative Design
Joining the ranks of groundbreaking products like the Apple Vision Pro and Philips Hue, RYSE redefines smart home accessibility and automation
The Red Dot Award is globally recognized for celebrating excellence in product design, communication, and design concepts. The 2025 Product Design category drew thousands of submissions from leading companies around the world, and the RYSE SmartCurtain emerged as a standout for its user-centric engineering, elegant aesthetic, and breakthrough contribution to smart home accessibility.
RYSE Founder & CEO, Trung Pham, shared:
“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized on this global stage. Winning the Red Dot Award validates our belief that smart technology should be simple, beautiful, and above all—accessible to everyone. To be mentioned in the same breath as design legends like Apple and Philips is a humbling moment and a testament to the talent and vision of our team.”
Designed to automate existing curtains with a sleek, retrofit form factor, the RYSE SmartCurtain transforms any home into a smart home—without requiring expensive new hardware or renovations. With support for voice control, scheduling, sunrise automation, and remote control, SmartCurtain brings luxury-level convenience to everyday life, while maintaining a minimalist presence.
What also sets the SmartCurtain apart is its accessibility-first design. With increasing focus on universal design principles, RYSE is actively working to ensure independence and comfort for individuals with limited mobility or disabilities. This award reinforces the SmartCurtain’s role not just as a tech product, but as a tool for empowerment.
The Red Dot jury commended the RYSE SmartCurtain for:
- Exceptional integration of design and function, enabling a seamless user experience
- Sustainability and modularity, by upgrading existing furnishings instead of replacing them
- Inclusive design, contributing to barrier-free living
With this win, RYSE joins an elite circle of Red Dot winners shaping the future of technology, including Apple, Philips, LG, and Dyson. The award ceremony will be held at the Aalto Theatre in Essen, Germany, celebrating the global impact of exceptional design.
This achievement follows other recent recognitions for RYSE’s retrofit smart window covering ecosystem, including accolades for innovation in home automation and accessibility.
To learn more about the RYSE SmartCurtain, visit www.helloryse.com.
