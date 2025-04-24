MVGX and BDO in Indonesia Launch AI-Driven Sustainability Reporting Solution in Indonesia

Mr. Thano Tanubrata, CEO of BDO in Indonesia, with Mr. Gabriel Wong, Executive Director & Co-Founder of MVGX (R). Source: MVGX Ms. Lily Hong, CEO of MVGX Mr. Thano Tanubrata, CEO of BDO in Indonesia MVGX Logo BDO in Indonesia Logo

The solution is designed to empower businesses to confidently navigate the evolving landscape of ESG regulations.

Our collaboration with BDO in Indonesia marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionise sustainability reporting through cutting-edge technology.” — Ms. Lily Hong, CEO of MVGX

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MVGX Tech Pte Ltd (MVGX), the Sustainability Partner of BDO in Indonesia, and BDO in Indonesia, one of Indonesia’s largest accounting & advisory firms, have announced the expansion of their commercial partnership with the launch of a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI)-powered sustainability reporting platform. This latest collaboration builds on the partnership between the two companies, first established in September 2023, to provide decarbonisation solutions for Indonesian businesses through MVGX’s Carbon Connect platform.

Building on this foundation, both companies aim to help Indonesian companies achieve regulatory compliance, enhance ESG data transparency, and streamline sustainability reporting. This technology-driven approach aligns with Indonesia’s evolving sustainability landscape, ensuring businesses meet both international and local disclosure requirements with greater efficiency and accuracy.



Empowering Businesses with AI-Driven ESG Reporting

The new sustainability platform streamlines the production of sustainability reports through the automation of data collection and analysis, making the process faster, more accurate, and cost-effective while cutting manpower and time compared to traditional methods.

Leveraging proprietary AI inference models and the region’s most extensive emissions factor database, the platform ensures expert oversight to effectively prepare and articulate ESG disclosures. The reports are prepared in compliance with key standards, including the GRI ESG Report Index, ISSB IFRS S1 for general sustainability-related financial disclosures, and ISSB IFRS S2 for climate-related disclosures. This ensures alignment with corporate sustainability strategies.



Optimised Compliance and Reporting Timeline

Traditionally, sustainability reporting in Indonesia requires extensive manual preparation, often taking three to four months. With our AI reporting platform, companies can now complete their sustainability reports with at least half the time and effort, allowing ample time for revisions and external assurance before the Indonesian government’s June submission deadline.



Accessibility for Indonesian Listed Companies

The AI-powered sustainability reporting platform is designed to be accessible and scalable for all publicly listed companies in Indonesia, facilitating broader adoption of sustainability reporting. It streamlines data submission through a structured online template and questionnaire, ensuring consistency in ESG disclosures while reducing the complexity and time required for compliance.



Meeting Key Stakeholder Expectations

As investors increasingly integrate ESG performance into their decision-making processes and regulators enforce stricter disclosure requirements, businesses in Indonesia must enhance transparency. The Financial Services Authority (OJK) mandates sustainability reporting for listed companies under Regulation No. 51/2017, achieving 100% compliance in mandatory annual submissions from 2019 to 20211. Globally, sustainable investment assets under management (AUM) surpassed USD 30.3 trillion in 2022, reflecting a 20% increase over two years. This growth underscores the escalating importance of ESG considerations in investment decisions worldwide2.



Ms. Lily Hong, CEO at MVGX, said, “Our collaboration with BDO in Indonesia marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionise sustainability reporting through cutting-edge technology. As businesses face growing regulatory demands and heightened stakeholder expectations, digital solutions must evolve to provide greater transparency, efficiency, and accuracy. By integrating AI inference models with regulatory expertise, we empower Indonesian companies not only to meet compliance requirements but also to strengthen their ESG leadership, setting new benchmarks for corporate sustainability in the region.”

“This partnership reflects our shared vision of a future where technology drives meaningful, measurable environmental progress.” added Ms. Hong.



Supporting Ms. Hong’s views, Mr. Thano Tanubrata, CEO at BDO in Indonesia, said, “The AI-powered sustainability reporting platform represents a major step forward in our ongoing collaboration with MVGX and our commitment to equipping Indonesian businesses with innovative, future-ready sustainability solutions. ESG compliance is no longer just about meeting regulations; it is about shaping long-term corporate resilience, investor confidence, and market competitiveness. By combining our expertise in governance, risk management, and compliance with MVGX’s technological leadership, we are delivering a powerful solution that simplifies ESG reporting while ensuring companies remain accountable, agile, and ahead of the curve.”

The MVGX and BDO in Indonesia partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing sustainability in Indonesia’s corporate landscape. By integrating AI-driven solutions with expert oversight, the initiative provides businesses with the tools needed to navigate evolving ESG regulations with confidence.

About MVGX

MVGX, a subsidiary of Alpha Ladder Group and headquartered in Singapore, is a pioneer in sustainability compliance solutions across seven key markets in Asia-Pacific, with a growing presence. We offer a comprehensive suite of services, including digital measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV), regulatory compliance reporting, carbon credit advisory and trading, capacity building, and access to green finance.

Leveraging proprietary AI inference models and the region’s most extensive emissions factor database, MVGX streamlines sustainability compliance, making it simpler, scalable, and seamless. Our plug and play solutions enable businesses to lower the cost of regulatory compliance while unlocking capital —whether by securing green finance or monetising carbon credits.

Discover how MVGX is shaping the future of sustainability compliance at www.mvgx.com.



About BDO in Indonesia

BDO in Indonesia is part of BDO International, one of the world’s largest networks of public accounting, tax, and advisory firms. We serve our clients from over 1,800 offices in 166 countries and territories around the world supported by 119,611 professionals worldwide.

With deep expertise in sustainability compliance, BDO in Indonesia supports businesses in navigating ESG regulations and integrating responsible business practices. Beyond supporting businesses in navigating the complexities of ESG regulations and integrating responsible business practices, BDO in Indonesia actively assists organisations in identifying, developing, and realising value from their sustainable business practices. This includes exploring opportunities to enhance operational efficiencies, attract impact investment, strengthen brand reputation, and foster innovation through sustainable initiatives.



