Built with AI, by AI: CV3 Elite Redefines Résumé Optimization Through Agentic Code Development

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAR33R , a cutting-edge AI résumé platform, is rewriting the future of job search — and it was written, quite literally, by AI. Developed entirely by solo founder Kyler Frisbee using 15 AI platforms and tools, CV3 is a pioneering example of agentic software development: products designed, engineered, and iterated with AI as the co-builder.While most startups launch with teams of engineers, CV3 was built differently — on purpose. Frisbee used Replit, N8N, Lovable, Cursor, OpenAI , Anthropic, RunwayML, Midjourney, and a network of AI automation platforms to architect a résumé enhancement engine that tailors your résumé to any job in seconds. With over 100,000 job listings, a real-time match score system, and resume rewrites starting at just $5, CV3 Elite is designed for speed, personalization, and affordability — at scale.“Agentic development doesn’t just reduce cost — it increases velocity and focus,” says Frisbee.“Instead of hiring 10 engineers, I partnered with 15 intelligent agents that never sleep, prototype instantly, and scale with me. That’s how CV3 was born. I have a team of engineers that support my work at POG, but this one is more of an experiment of what's possible.”🧠 What Makes CV3 DifferentAI-Generated Code, UX, and Content95% of the platform — including product, copy, animations, workflows, and interfaces — was designed, tested, and deployed by AI copilots and models.Single-Founder Stack with Infinite OutputFrom job board integrations to resume enhancement flows and tokenized credit systems, every piece of CV3 was orchestrated by a single founder leveraging the full force of generative and agentic tooling.Production-Ready, 10x FasterCV3 went from concept to a full, functional platform in under 100 days, using no traditional full-time team, saving hundreds of thousands in dev costs.💼 More Than a Résumé Tool — It’s a MovementCV3 isn’t just software. It’s proof that agentic development isn’t coming — it’s already here. The solo-founder-to-scaleable-product pipeline is real, and it's redefining how software is built and shipped.“I didn’t raise capital. I didn’t outsource overseas. I just built with the tools these geniuses gave me.”— Kyler Frisbee, Founder, CV3 Elite📍About CV3CV3 is an AI Recruitment Agent with it's first tool that helps job seekers match their résumés to the jobs they want — and rewrites them instantly with AI. Built entirely by one founder using 15 AI tools, it’s the fastest way to go from overlooked to overbooked.Try it free at [CAR33R.COM]For media inquiries, contact: jessica@car33r.com

