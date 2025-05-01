Luxury Villa 'GRAND CHARIOT' Launches Package Plan with Ferry to Expo 2025, 'PASONA NATUREVERSE Go'

High-speed ferry "PASONA NATUREVERSE Go" Cuisine at GRAND CHARIOT Cuisine at GRAND CHARIOT "Hinoki" (cypress) bath at GRAND CHARIOT

The package plan will be available throughout the duration of the Expo, from April 13 to October 13, 2025

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury villa hotel "GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°", located within anime theme park Nijigen no Mori on Awaji Island, has announced the launch of a special plan allowing hotel guests to travel directly to Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, within an hour, without the need for a car. The plan takes advantage of the high-speed vessel "PASONA NATUREVERSE Go", which sails between Yumeshima, the site of Expo 2025, and Awaji Island. The limited-time offer is available throughout the duration of Expo 2025, from April 13 to October 13, 2025.

The plan includes free transportation to and from the boarding docks of the high-speed ferry “PASONA NATUREVERSE”, which operates between Awaji Island’s “Awaji no Koryu Tsubasa Port” and the site of Expo 2025. The ferry ride takes approximately one hour each way, offering breathtaking views of Osaka Bay, Awaji’s scenic coastlines, and the symbolic wooden "Grand Ring" of Expo 2025.

GRAND CHARIOT offers Expo 2025 visitors a respite away from crowded hotels in Osaka, with a luxury stay surrounded by nature, with gourmet cuisine made from locally sources ingredients, as well as a unique trip to the anime park Nijigen no Mori.

■Overview

Plan Availability: currently accepting reservations

Price: From ¥45,980 per person (based on 2-person occupancy; includes dinner & breakfast, tax and service charges)

Booking: Available via official website: https://awaji-grandchariot.com/?utm_campaign=pr

Bonus Inclusions:

- Free shuttle service between GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135° and the ferry terminal (Awaji Koryu Tsubasa Port), scheduled to match ferry departure times. Visitors are asked to specify their intended ferry times when booking.

- Complimentary luggage delivery to guests' home, for those heading to the Expo after checkout (the Expo has restrictions on suitcase size).

- Exclusive discount tickets for anime park Nijigen no Mori attractions.

※Visitors must purchase Expo 2025 admission tickets and ferry tickets separately.

※For information about Expo availability and ferry schedules, please check with respective services.

■About: GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°

GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135° features 23 cocoon-like villas with a spectacular view of the sunrise and starry skies from the 5-meter-high skylights. Dining is supervised by Chef Hal Yamashita, a master chef representing Japan with 13 restaurants in Japan and abroad. Cuisine is prepared with local ingredients from Awaji Island, a region known as "miketsukuni", an ancient treasure trove of culinary delights that traditionally supplied the Imperial Court with food. Dinner features a course of "New Japanese" cuisine with rare Awaji Beef, fresh local sea urchin, onions, and more. The traditional Japanese breakfast set features grilled Setouchi fish and signature Awaji-style rolled omelets. All rooms feature aromatic private "hinoki" (Japanese cypress) baths.

