NEPAL ADDED TO ATMOSPHERE CORE’S GROWING DESTINATIONS

Aarunya Nature Resort in Nepal added the the Atmosphere Core portfolio. Aarunya Nature Resort in Nepal added the the Atmosphere Core portfolio.

Aarunya Nature Resort joins Atmosphere Core’s portfolio as it introduces its distinct blend of curated brand experiences and heartfelt hospitality to Kathmandu.

Nepal is fast emerging as a key destination in South Asia’s luxury landscape...our distinctive Holiday Plan concept opens destinations once reserved for global traveller elites.” — Mr Salil Panigrahi, Managing Director

MALE, MALDIVES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atmosphere Core continues its international expansion at pace with the signing of its first resort in Nepal, AARUNYA NATURE RESORT BY ATMOSPHERE, nestled in the serene valleys of Banepa, just outside Kathmandu. This latest addition reinforces the group’s strategic ambition to be a leading player in the niche ‘inspiring destinations’ segment and marks a significant step in its growing global footprint.Opening in Q4 2025, the resort is being developed in partnership with Lost Horizon Jungle Resort Limited and will bring the Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand’s philosophy to life in one of South Asia’s most wonder-filled landscapes. Perched at 5,000 feet above sea level, Banepa is an ancient town in Nepal’s Bagmati Province. Surrounded by misty hills and sacred trails, the 25-acre Aarunya Nature Resort at Banepa offers a slower, more soulful rhythm of travel. Guests will wake to sweeping views of the Himalayas, with even glimpses of Mount Everest on a clear day.Elaborating on this strategic expansion, Mr. Salil Panigrahi, Group Managing Director Atmosphere Core, said “Nepal is fast emerging as a key destination in South Asia’s luxury hospitality landscape, and travellers are increasingly seeking immersive, offbeat destinations. With properties coming up in Maldives, India, and Sri Lanka, Aarunya Nature Resort is a natural next step. Our distinctive Holiday Plan concept opens up destinations once reserved for the global elite. It’s about making these spaces more accessible without compromising on authenticity".The resort will feature 51 thoughtfully designed cottages and suites, each framing the Himalayan landscape through large windows and warm interiors. Every element, from the architecture to the locally inspired menus, will reflect Kathmandu valley’s character. Guests will enjoy curated dining across two restaurants, an all-day dining venue with alfresco options and a specialty restaurant showcasing the best of Asian and Nepali cuisine.“We are thrilled to mark our entry into this extraordinary destination with a property that aligns with our vision of delivering elevated, experiential luxury in unique settings. Aarunya Nature Resort by Atmosphere is more than a resort, it’s a way to truly experience Nepal, its stories, its rituals, its generous spirit”, adds Mr. Souvagya Mohapatra, Managing Director Atmosphere Core for India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan.Aarunya Nature Resort will also be home to a wellness sanctuary by ELE|NA, Atmosphere Core’s award-winning wellness brand. Designed as a peaceful retreat for rest and renewal, it will offer a blend of time-honoured therapies and modern wellness in a setting that embraces stillness and silence. Guests can explore a host of recreational experiences – nature walks, cultural immersions, and family-friendly activities. An inviting swimming pool and dedicated kids’ club will ensure there is something for every kind of traveller, from solitude seekers to families and groups.Mr. Gyanendra Lal Pradhan, Chairman of Lost Horizon Jungle Resort Limited, echoed the sentiment, “Partnering with Atmosphere Core is a natural fit. Their approach to hospitality is both grounded in global service standards and elevated by unique experiences – exactly what we envisioned for Aarunya. Surrounded by cultural treasures and iconic trails, like the path to the Thrangu Tashi Yangtse Monastery in Namobuddha, Banepa is emerging as a mindful luxury destination. It blends history, spirituality, and natural beauty in a way that few places can. We’re proud to be shaping something special here, together”.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.