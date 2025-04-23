Shape of Things to Come: First AI-Generated Film to Premiere in IMAX

The future is stranger than fiction: “Shape of Things to Come” Official Selection SacTown Movie Buffs Film Festival 2025

Tony Savo's short sci-fi epic is first AI-generated film to premiere in IMAX marking significant step towards mainstream recognition of AI in filmmaking.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sacramento writer and director Tony Savo is set to break new ground in filmmaking with his short science fiction epic, "Shape of Things to Come." The groundbreaking 15-minute film, entirely designed and edited on an Android mobile phone, will become the first AI-generated film to have a world premiere in IMAX format. The highly anticipated premiere will take place on Saturday, April 26th at the Esquire IMAX Theater in downtown Sacramento.Savo harnessed the power of cutting-edge AI technology, primarily utilizing Dream Machine by San Francisco's Luma Labs AI, along with the Gen-2 video engine from Runway ML for additional special effects and sequences. Astonishingly, this cinematic feat was achieved over approximately 2,000 hours spanning three months, with a total production cost of less than $200."Shape of Things to Come" has also been recognized as an official selection of the 2025 Sacramento Movie Buffs Film Festival, earning nominations for both Best Animated Film and Best Director Animated Film. This marks a significant milestone as "Shape of Things to Come" is the first AI-generated film to be selected, nominated, and screened by a traditional cinema-based film festival in the immersive IMAX format.The film plunges audiences into the extraordinary journey of Tommy Timex, an ordinary Sacramento gig-worker whose life takes an unexpected turn when he's thrust into the high-tech world of Silicon Valley. As Tommy navigates this complex landscape, he develops a revolutionary AI-powered social media tool. However, a devastating setback propels him into a surreal and mind-bending future.While the online landscape has recently witnessed a surge in AI-generated video content and the emergence of AI-focused film festivals, "Shape of Things to Come" stands apart. Its selection and nomination by a traditional film festival, culminating in an IMAX world premiere, signifies a major step forward in the integration and recognition of AI as a legitimate creative tool within the established film industry."'Shape of Things to Come' delves into a near-future world where the lines between artificial intelligence and human experience blur," says writer and director Tony Savo. "I wanted to explore the profound questions that arise as technology advances, prompting viewers to contemplate the very essence of existence. To see this film premiere in IMAX in my hometown is a dream come true, and I'm excited to share this unique cinematic experience with the audience."With its stunning, AI-generated visuals and a thought-provoking narrative, "Shape of Things to Come" promises to be an immersive and unforgettable cinematic experience, pushing the boundaries of filmmaking and sparking conversations about the future of creativity. Featuring a captivating soundtrack by vaporwave legend VHS LOGOS and lo-fi phenom VHS Ghost.Event Details:What: World Premiere of "Shape of Things to Come" - The first AI-generated film in IMAXWhen: Saturday, April 26thWhere: Esquire IMAX Theater, Downtown SacramentoFilm Festival: 2025 Sacramento Movie Buffs Film Festival Official SelectionTickets: https://filmfreeway.com/SacTownMovieBuffsFilmFest/tickets About Tony Savo:Tony Savo is an award-winning recording artist and filmmaker based in Sacramento, California. His work is known for its innovative storytelling and visually arresting style. “Shape of Things to Come” represents his most ambitious project to date, showcasing his passion for exploring the intersection of technology and humanity.About SacTown Movie Buffs Film Festival:The SacTown Movie Buffs Film Festival is a premier showcase for independent cinema, dedicated to celebrating the art of filmmaking and fostering a vibrant film community in Sacramento. The festival provides a platform for emerging and established filmmakers to share their work with audiences and industry professionals.About Esquire IMAX Theatre:The Esquire IMAX Theatre in downtown Sacramento offers the ultimate cinematic experience with its giant screen and state-of-the-art sound system.Media contact: Tony@sactownfamous.com for more info###

Shape of Things to Come | A Film by Tony Savo | Official Trailer (2025)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.