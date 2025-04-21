Senate Bill 601 Printer's Number 654
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 654
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
601
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, APRIL 21, 2025
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
APRIL 21, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699),
entitled "An act relating to the regulation of the practice
of pharmacy, including the sales, use and distribution of
drugs and devices at retail; and amending, revising,
consolidating and repealing certain laws relating thereto,"
providing for ivermectin without prescription or consultation
with health care professional.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699),
known as the Pharmacy Act, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 9.6. Ivermectin Without Prescription or Consultation
with Health Care Professional.-- (a) Ivermectin suitable for
human use may be sold or purchased as an over-the-counter
medication in this Commonwealth without a prescription or
consultation with a health care professional.
(b) As used in this section, the term "over-the-counter
medication" means medication that may be legally sold and
purchased without a prescription.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
