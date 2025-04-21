Submit Release
Senate Bill 601 Printer's Number 654

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 654

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

601

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, APRIL 21, 2025

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

APRIL 21, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699),

entitled "An act relating to the regulation of the practice

of pharmacy, including the sales, use and distribution of

drugs and devices at retail; and amending, revising,

consolidating and repealing certain laws relating thereto,"

providing for ivermectin without prescription or consultation

with health care professional.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699),

known as the Pharmacy Act, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 9.6. Ivermectin Without Prescription or Consultation

with Health Care Professional.-- (a) Ivermectin suitable for

human use may be sold or purchased as an over-the-counter

medication in this Commonwealth without a prescription or

consultation with a health care professional.

(b) As used in this section, the term "over-the-counter

medication" means medication that may be legally sold and

purchased without a prescription.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

