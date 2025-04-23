Spectacular new home for Cleland’s koalas

Release date: 21/04/25

Cleland Wildlife Park’s koala population have a stunning new home which benefits both the animals and the tens of thousands of visitors to the premier tourism spot.

The $2.6 million state-of-the-art koala loft has just opened, further enhancing the park’s reputation for best practice in conservation and animal welfare.

The loft provides visitors with an exceptional educational experience year-round by having the option of hosting koala experiences in an indoor air-conditioned space.

It provides the koalas with the option to sit out in the sunshine or undercover, protected from the elements. There are also dedicated quiet areas where the koalas can enjoy some alone time.

The loft also allows the koalas to remain in a single location, eliminating the need to transport them between display areas across the park.

There will continue to be a range of koala experiences available at the new facility, including the opportunity to meet a koala face to face while it is sitting on a perch being able to get right up close.

Access inside the loft is restricted to koala experiences only, but the public will still be able to view koalas in their enclosures around the external perimeter.

Twenty-six of the site’s koalas have been gradually moved in over the last few months to ensure they adapted well to their new home.

Cleland Wildlife Park was established in 1967 and for more than 50 years has been much loved by visitors as a site to experience native wildlife. Koalas have been a constant over this period.

Almost 130,000 people visited the park in 2024 and it is one of the state’s largest nature-based tourism providers.

Nature-based tourism contributed about $2.1 billion to the South Australian economy in the 2023-24 financial year.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

The welfare of the koalas at Cleland Wildlife Park is of the utmost importance and this new facility will be an incredible home for them well into the future.

The loft is unique in that it will ensure the koalas can be housed in the best conditions possible every single day while also providing visitors an incredible opportunity to get up close while learning about this iconic species.

This new facility is just another example of Cleland Wildlife Park providing a world-class visitor experience alongside vital conservation and education efforts.

The koala experience is important as it allows visitors to learn about the importance of conservation and biodiversity through a hands-on and personalised encounter.

Attributable to Cleland Wildlife Park General Manager Kelly Bramhill

Cleland Wildlife Park plays an important role in creating a sustainable and responsible environment where everyone can connect with nature and wildlife.

At Cleland, we are thrilled to officially open this incredible facility, which will allow our staff to continue ensuring that our beloved koalas are happy and comfortable each and every day of the year.

The new koala loft, which has been designed to fit in well with the native surroundings and aesthetic of the park, is a fantastic facility for both Cleland’s koalas and the people that visit them.