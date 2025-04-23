Hundreds more homes proposed for Golden Grove

Release date: 23/04/25

Investigations are underway to rezone even more land in Golden Grove for approximately 850 houses.

The Minister for Planning has initiated the Golden Grove Master Planned (Stage 2) Code Amendment.

The privately led code amendment seeks to rezone 48.2 hectares of land from the Rural Living Zone to Master Planned Neighbourhood Zone and a portion to Employment Zone with the proposal to create up to 450 allotments.

The rezoning proposal is linked to the existing Golden Grove Neighbourhood Code Amendment (Stage 1), with initial investigations and community consultation on this rezoning application already complete.

The two code amendments seek to rezone a total of 103.8 hectares of land for approximately 850 houses.

The area in the Stage 2 Code Amendment is located adjacent to existing sand and mineral quarries at Golden Grove.

As part of the Code Amendment investigations, detailed noise and air quality monitoring has been undertaken to inform both rezoning Stages.

The private landowner has already proposed potential mitigations for the impacts of the quarry on future housing. This includes:

construct a landscaping mound along Crouch Road

require future dwellings to incorporate glazing with a minimum of 6.38 millimetres thick laminated glass, or any other similar acoustic mitigation treatment

apply overlays from the Planning and Design Code, as additional measures to help mitigate adverse environmental and amenity impacts from neighbouring uses, as well as protect the quarrying activities.

The Golden Grove Stakeholder Reference Group has been established to ensure transparency and a collaborative approach to addressing key matters relating to the quarry. The Reference Group was administered and chaired by Planning and Land Use Services (PLUS) and included representatives of the Council, the EPA, Department for Energy and Mining, the landowner and representatives of the quarry operators.

As well as the noise and air quality assessments undertaken, traffic and transport investigations and infrastructure services investigations will be undertaken before the rezoning proposal goes to community consultation.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This rezoning proposal builds upon the original application and has the potential to create 850 homes on more than 100 hectares of land.

Given the area is next to a sand quarry, it’s important that detailed noise and air quality investigations will be informing the rezoning proposal.

Working with the reference group and quarry operators, the landowner has already committed to taking significant steps to reduce the impact of the quarry operations on any potential future housing.

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce, Member for King

Our State is growing and suburbs such as Golden Grove are highly coveted.

It’s a great community to live, work and play in. But it is almost at its capacity for growth. Which is why we want to make sure it grows in the right way.

That means learning the lessons of the past and ensuring any development compliments all the things that makes this area special.

I look forward to seeing how this development could assist the current housing crisis, while also building on the strength of the local community.