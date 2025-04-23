ROKiT's ABK Beer Wins Three Category Awards at the London Beer Competition 2025

ABK wins Beer of the Year Germany ABK wins Lager of the Year ABK is the Official Beer of England Rugby League England to face Australia in the ABK Ashes Rugby League later this year

Winning awards at the London Beer Competition means that ABK Edel Spezialbier stood out in one of the most demanding tasting rooms in the industry

These awards are particularly satisfying as the London Beer Competition is a blind-tasting competition, judged by real experts, and to win three category awards is absolutely fantastic” — Bruce Renny

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABK Beer, part of ROKiT Spirit, is proud to announce that its ABK Edel Spezialbier, has won three category awards at the prestigious London Beer Competition 2025, as follows:Best Beer By ValuePale Malty European Lager Of The YearBeer Of The Year GermanyNow in its 8th year, the London Beer Competition has become one of the most respected international beer competitions in the world, rewarding beers based on their quality, value, and packaging,the three key factors that influence consumer buying decisions.This year’s competition brought together a panel of some of the most influential beer buyers, bar owners and industry experts from around the world. The judging took place in London, where hundreds of beers from more than 20 countries were blind-tasted, assessed, and scored. Winning awards at the London Beer Competition means that ABK Edel Spezialbier stood out among global peers in one of the most demanding tasting rooms in the industry.Commenting, Bruce Renny, Group Marketing Director of ROKiT said "We're always really proud to see our beers winning medals, but this is particularly rewarding as the London Beer Competition is a blind-tasting competition, judged by real experts, and to win three category awards is absolutely fantastic."“We created the London Beer Competition to reflect how real buying decisions are made. A winning beer here is not just excellent in quality, but market-ready and that's what makes this medal so powerful.” Said Sid Patel, CEO of Beverage Trade Network, the organizer of the London Beer Competition.ABK Beer has been brewing the finest beers in Kaufbeuren, Bavaria since 1308 and is a regular winner of international beer competitions. ABK Beer is the Official Beer of England Rugby League.To learn more, please visit www.rokit.com and www.londonbeercompetition.com and www.rugby-league.com/england

