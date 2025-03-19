Un-Limited Motorsport Announces Partnership with ROKiT for 2025 BTCC Season

ROKiT's BTCC livery for the 2025 season

ROKiT will support both Dexter Patterson and Max Hall as they compete in the 2025 British Touring Car Championship

it will be great to see our distinctive livery roaring around the tracks once again this year” — Jonathan Kendrick

KINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, WOLVERHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Having established a strong foundation in 2024, Un-Limited Motorsport is now entirely focused on building momentum in 2025, strengthening partnerships and making a bigger impact on the championship. With ROKiT’s backing, the team is well-positioned to push further up the grid and compete at a higher level.Dexter is targeting the Jack Sears Trophy and, with ROKiT’s support, is determined to fight at the front. Max, the youngest driver on the 2025 BTCC grid, is eager to hit the ground running in his debut season.Dexter Patterson said “It’s fantastic to have launched this partnership with ROKiT for the season and to see them return to the championship as a major sponsor after a short time away. With their support, we’re aiming to push the car as high up the grid as possible and contend for the Jack Sears title.”Max Hall added “Having a brand like ROKiT backing me for my first season in the British Touring Car Championship is huge. I’m the youngest driver on the grid and I’d like to make a statement. Having such a big name behind me gives me even more confidence to push harder from day one.”Bob Sharpless, Team Owner of Un-Limited Motorsport said “Dexter’s got unfinished business with the Jack Sears Trophy, and that hunger drives him forward. Having a brand like ROKiT behind him is a testament to his potential, giving him and us the platform to fight further up the grid. We’re also thrilled to have ROKiT supporting Max in his first BTCC season. He’s the youngest driver on the grid for 2025 and he’s eager to make his mark. With ROKiT’s backing, both Dexter and Max have a huge opportunity to push forward, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together in 2025.”Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT said "We love the BTCC and have enjoyed being involved as sponsors for several years with enormous success on track. We're really pleased to now put our weight behind Dexter and Max and the Un-Limited Motorsport team as they look to build upon their solid start last year in touring cars, this time with 2 drivers, and it will be great to see our distinctive livery roaring around the tracks once again this year. We're looking forward to seeing some exciting racing this season!"Un-Limited Motorsport continues to grow in the BTCC, and this partnership with ROKiT is a key step in the team’s plans for greater success on the track.More information can be found at www.rokit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.