Pre-orders for the Life Size Bust 'Pacific Rim Gipsy Danger Battle Mode' Began April 24, 2025

Life Size Bust Pacific Rim Gipsy Danger Battle Mode Front View Size Conn-Pod LED Illuminations

Prime 1 Studio has announced the Life Size Bust "Pacific Rim Gipsy Danger Battle Mode." Pre-orders began April 24, 2025 (JST). Release set for April 2026.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new life size bust of the Jaeger Gipsy Danger in its “Battle Mode” configuration has been announced. The character originates from the 2013 sci-fi film “Pacific Rim,” directed by Guillermo del Toro, which depicts the conflict between humanity and monstrous creatures known as Kaiju.This release follows the 2022 debut of the “LSPACRIM-01DX Gipsy Danger DX Version” bust. The new statue revisits the iconic third-generation Jaeger with a new pose and sculpt, this time capturing a combat-ready stance with one arm equipped with a plasma caster.Notable features of the newly sculpted right arm include five steel fingers designed to appear as if rotating open, and a forearm exposing internal mechanical structures—details that evoke the Jaeger's iconic weapon deployment sequence. The left arm is sculpted with a clenched fist, further emphasizing the bust's massive build. Additional design elements, such as weathered black-steel armor and the faithfully reproduced spinal structure on the back panel, carry over the intricacy of the previous release.The bust also includes LED illumination. In addition to the compod and vortex turbine, new light-up elements have been added to the plasma caster, casting a cold blue glow during display.The base design draws inspiration from the Shatterdome, the Jaeger's deployment facility. Pilots Raleigh and Yancy Becket are also referenced through the compod cockpit details.This product will be followed by another life-size bust of Crimson Typhoon, to be announced at a later date.Product Name:Life Size Bust Pacific Rim (Film) Gipsy Danger Battle ModeRetail Price USD: $4999Edition Size: 100Arrival Date: October 2026Scale: NonH:75cm W:114cm D:80cmWeight: 64.5KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications:・LED Light-Up Feature (Forehead Beacon, Conn-Pod, Chest Lights, Shoulder Armor Lights, Nuclear Vortex Turbine, and Plasmacaster)LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright: TM & (C) 2025 Legendary. All Rights Reserved.For more details, visit our online store

Gipsy Danger Battle Mode Product PV

Legal Disclaimer:

