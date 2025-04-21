Pre-orders for the 1/3 Scale 'Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem Wolf Predator; Statue Began April 17, 2025

Real Elite Masterline Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem Wolf Predator DX Bonus Version Front view Swappable Parts Bonus Part Patron Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio has announced the “Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem Wolf Predator” statue. Pre-orders began April 17, 2025 (JST); release set for October 2026.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wolf Predator from “AVP: Aliens vs. Predator – Requiem” joins the Real Elite Masterline series. This is Prime 1 Studio’s eighth 1/3 scale Predator statue release.The pose is based on the character’s appearance in the film. Two interchangeable head parts are included: a bio-mask engraved with Yautja language and an unmasked head featuring a damaged single eye. The body surface patterns and weathered equipment details are carefully reproduced. The statue also features LED light-up functions in various areas.The custom base includes a defeated Warrior Alien. Its exoskeleton is painted in a dark metallic gray, and its acidic blood is recreated using clear resin.The DX Bonus Version includes a variety of additional parts: a combi-stick, shuriken, plasma pistol, whip, dissolving liquid, a roaring unmasked head, and a head stand. A version-exclusive plasma pistol with a stand is also included as a special part.Additionally, customers who purchase this product along with a qualifying item will receive a damaged bio-mask as a Patron Bonus.*Please refer to our online store for more information about the Patron Bonus.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem Wolf Predator DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $2999Edition Size: 999Arrival Date: October 2026Scale: 1/3H:95cm W:85cm D:65cmH:95cm W:85cm D:67cm (Pointing Hand)H:95cm W:85cm D:78cm (Plasma Pistol)Weight:81.5kg81.9kg (with Damaged Bio Mask)Materials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem Themed Base・Three (3) Swappable Heads (Bio Mask, Unmasked [Serious / Roaring])・Four (4) Swappable Right Hands (Fist, Combistick, Shuriken, Whip)・Three (3) Swappable Left Arms (Downward, Pointing, Plasma Pistol)・Three (3) Swappable Left Hands for the Downward Arm (Fist, Open Palm, Shuriken)・Two (2) Sets of Swappable Combistick Segments (Extended, Retracted)・Two (2) Swappable Wrist Blades (Extended, Retracted)・Two (2) Swappable Plasma Cannons (Extended, Retracted)・Two (2) Swappable Backpacks (Heavy-Equipped, Light-Equipped)・Two (2) Dissolving Liquid Vials (Unused, Used)・Three (3) Title Logo Plates (Silver, Black, AVP)・Two (2) Head Stands・LED Light-Up Feature (Bio Mask, Gauntlet, Plasma Cannon, Plasma Pistol)・One (1) Plasma Pistol with Stand [BONUS PART]・One (1) Damaged Bio Mask [PATRON BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright: TM & (C) 20th Century StudiosFor more details, visit our online store.

Wolf Predator Product PV

