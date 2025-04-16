Pre-orders for the 1/3 Scale "M3GAN" Statue Began April 15, 2025

Platinum Masterline M3GAN (Film) M3GAN Bonus Version Front view Size Bonus Part Image01 Bonus Part Image02

Prime 1 Studio has announced the “Platinum Masterline M3GAN (Film) M3GAN” statue. Pre-orders began April 15, 2025 (JST); release set for October 2026.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio has released a statue of M3GAN, the character from the film “M3GAN,” as part of the Platinum Masterline series. This 1/3 scale statue faithfully captures the distinctive appearance of the humanoid doll that is almost—but not quite—human.The pose is based on the dance scene from the film, carefully reflecting the character’s weight distribution and body movement. Her doll-like proportions, including an enlarged head and hands, are accurately reproduced to match her on-screen presence.The hair is made of natural wool, with each curl individually styled using a curling iron. Her blue eyes feature a transparent resin coating that gives them a wet, lifelike shine. The skin has been painted through more than ten stages to recreate a synthetic texture. The outfit is constructed from a combination of materials, including cotton satin and polyester, to achieve a realistic look and silhouette.The custom base is inspired by the hallway of the toy company Funki, with details such as the carpet and wall textures carefully replicated. An LED-lit title logo is embedded in the front for added display impact.A bonus version of the statue includes a swappable right hand holding a paper cutter, allowing fans to recreate one of the film’s most memorable scenes.Product Name:Platinum Masterline M3GAN (Film) M3GAN Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1399Edition Size: 250Arrival Date: October 2026Scale: 1/4H: 50cm W: 25cm D: 25cmWeight: 9.2kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items- M3GAN Themed Base- One (1) Right Hand (Paper Cutter) *BONUS PARTCopyright: (C) Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.For more details, visit our online store

M3GAN Product PV

