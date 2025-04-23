Lt. Gov. Luke – RELEASE – Over 4,000 Meals Raised for Hawaiʻi Foodbank at State Capitol

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

SYLVIA LUKE

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

KE KEʻENA O KA HOPE KIAʻĀINA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 22, 2025

Over 4,000 Meals Raised for Hawaiʻi Foodbank at State Capitol

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke Hosts 3rd Annual Food Drive Fest

(Video/Photos Courtesy: Office of the Lt. Governor)

HONOLULU — State employees, including legislators and Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, came together to collect donations to provide more than 4,000 meals for the Hawaiʻi Foodbank during the 3rd Annual Food Drive Fest, held last week at the State Capitol. The two-day event, held April 16–17, featured local businesses and raised awareness about food insecurity as part of the 26th Annual State Employees’ Food Drive.

The total includes both nonperishable food items and monetary donations collected by state employees and attendees. State employees represent the largest coalition supporting the Hawaiʻi Foodbank.

“Mahalo to everyone who showed up, donated, and supported this year’s Food Drive Fest. State employees continue to lead with aloha — always looking out for our neighbors, coworkers, and ʻohana across Hawaiʻi,” said Lt. Gov. Luke. “Together, we’re not just collecting food — we’re helping ensure that families across our state have the support they need.”

For 26 years, state employees have united annually to support the Hawaiʻi Foodbank through donations and outreach. This year’s State Employees’ Food Drive runs through May 9.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Honolulu also stopped by to donate nonperishable food in support of the cause.

Anyone can support the Hawaiʻi Foodbank by donating online. Employee donations will count toward their department’s overall total.

hawaiifoodbank.org/state Donations can be made at . Nonperishable food donations are also being accepted in person at the Lieutenant Governor’s office at the State Capitol (415 S. Beretania St., Fifth Floor).

Media Contact:

Shari Nishijima

Communications Director

Office of the Lieutenant Governor

Cell: 808-978-0867