U.S. Chamber, Greater Bakersfield Chamber Host U.S. Representative David Valadao for Roundtable on Tax Reform

BAKERSFIELD, CA – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce hosted U.S. Representative David Valadao (R-CA-22) for a roundtable discussion in Bakersfield, California with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative David Valadao is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 22nd District of California will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“The U.S. Chamber appreciates Congressman Valadao’s leadership and support of pro-growth tax policies that will help Central Valley businesses invest, hire, and prosper,” said Nikkie Nguyen, Government Affairs Manager at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Today’s discussion with the Greater Bakersfield Chamber and business leaders in the area highlighted why it’s so critical that the 2017 tax cuts be extended and made permanent.”

“Thank you to the Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce for hosting today’s roundtable discussion and bringing together such a strong group of local business leaders,” said Congressman Valadao.“The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has delivered real benefits for the Central Valley—helping our small businesses expand, creating good-paying jobs, and allowing families to keep more of their hard-earned money. As we discussed today, extending these pro-growth provisions is critical to sustaining that momentum and keeping our local economy strong. I appreciate the Chamber’s leadership in fostering these important conversations and ensuring the voices of Valley businesses are heard in Washington.”

"Small and mid-sized businesses are the backbone of the Central Valley economy, creating jobs, driving innovation, and supporting our communities,” said Janelle Capra, President and CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber. “Limiting the pass-through deduction would not only raise taxes on our local job creators but also stall economic momentum in regions like ours that rely heavily on small business success. We stand with the U.S. Chamber in urging Congress to pass the Main Street Tax Certainty Act and make the 20% pass-through deduction permanent for our workers, businesses, and future."